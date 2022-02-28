Jazz eclipse Suns, Embiid and Harden shine for Sixers

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. 

Photo credit: Nathaniel S. Butler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Elsewhere, Kelly Olynyk drained a jump shot from the baseline as time expired to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 127-127 overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte.
  • The Los Angeles Clippers pulled out a close one in Houston, where they edged the Rockets 99-98.

