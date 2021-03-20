Jazz back in tune, Magic shock Nets

Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors on March 19, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

By  AFP

  • The Jazz, stung by a 131-122 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday, bounced back by the skin of their teeth as Raptors center Pascal Siakam's potential game-tying shot dipped in then out at the buzzer
  • In the East, the Brooklyn Nets slipped half a game behind conference leaders Philadelphia with a 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic
  • Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray keyed Denver's stunning rally for a 131-127 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls


