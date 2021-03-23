Jamie Foxx set to star in boxing great Mike Tyson biopic series

This handout images courtesy of Getty Images for Triller shows Roy Jones Jr. (left) throws a punch in the second round against Mike Tyson during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Joe Scarnici | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tyson bounced back, playing himself in "The Hangover" (2009) and then taking a one-man show to Broadway.
  • In late February, streaming platform Hulu announced it was making a limited series about the boxer called "Iron Mike."
  • Tyson said that project did not have his blessing, and that he was not going to earn anything from the "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation" of his life story. He urged viewers to boycott Hulu.

New York

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.