James Doyle completes Qipco Classic double

James Doyle is only one of five jockeys to have master-minded a double Qipco Classic of Colts and Fillies. His second jackpot came courtesy of Cachet 16-1, for George Boughey, in the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas.

Known as the 'iron horse', daughter of Acclaim, Cachet was given a triple standing ovation from the thousands of fans awaiting her enclosure arrival. She actually has a syndication of twenty owners, so you can imagine the champagne tasting to come.

George Moore, Sir Lester Piggott, Kieren Fallon, and Ryan Moore, have also achieved this modern-day feat. Tenebrism never managed to get involved, poor soul. She was not used to these conditions.