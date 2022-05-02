James Doyle completes Qipco Classic double

James Doyle

English jockey James Doyle wins the Dubai Duty Free race with Cityscape during the Dubai World Cup on March 31, 2012.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Deja Vu

James Doyle is only one of five jockeys to have master-minded a double Qipco Classic of Colts and Fillies. His second jackpot came courtesy of Cachet 16-1, for George Boughey, in the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas.

Known as the 'iron horse', daughter of Acclaim, Cachet was given a triple standing ovation from the thousands of fans awaiting her enclosure arrival. She actually has a syndication of twenty owners, so you can imagine the champagne tasting to come.

George Moore, Sir Lester Piggott, Kieren Fallon, and Ryan Moore, have also achieved this modern-day feat. Tenebrism never managed to get involved, poor soul. She was not used to these conditions.

Prosperous Voyage 33-1, Tuesday 4-1, Zellie 12, Sandrine 25-1, and Amenyah 18-1, followed Cachet home in a tight neck verdict contest. Clocking in at 1:36:5/10, it is evidently a really zappy pace. Thirteen runners eventually set sail to a glorious moment. Royal Ascot might be Cachet's next appointment, depending how her recovery pans out.

