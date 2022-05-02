James Doyle completes Qipco Classic double
James Doyle is only one of five jockeys to have master-minded a double Qipco Classic of Colts and Fillies. His second jackpot came courtesy of Cachet 16-1, for George Boughey, in the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas.
Known as the 'iron horse', daughter of Acclaim, Cachet was given a triple standing ovation from the thousands of fans awaiting her enclosure arrival. She actually has a syndication of twenty owners, so you can imagine the champagne tasting to come.
George Moore, Sir Lester Piggott, Kieren Fallon, and Ryan Moore, have also achieved this modern-day feat. Tenebrism never managed to get involved, poor soul. She was not used to these conditions.
Prosperous Voyage 33-1, Tuesday 4-1, Zellie 12, Sandrine 25-1, and Amenyah 18-1, followed Cachet home in a tight neck verdict contest. Clocking in at 1:36:5/10, it is evidently a really zappy pace. Thirteen runners eventually set sail to a glorious moment. Royal Ascot might be Cachet's next appointment, depending how her recovery pans out.