Irving stars as Nets cool off Celtics

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots against Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics during their game at Barclays Center on March 11, 2021 in New York City.

  • The Nets kicked off the first full day of NBA games in the second half of the season by scoring at least 120 points for the 23rd time this season
  • All-Star Game MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 134-101 rout of the New York Knicks in Milwaukee
  • In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 45 points as the Los Angeles Clippers clobbered the Golden State Warriors 130-104 in the first game for both teams since the All-Star break

