Irving bounces back as Durant-less Nets sink Pelicans

Cody Martin #11 of the Charlotte Hornets dives to get the ball away from Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on April 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Photo credit: Sarah Stier Getty | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • An impressive all-round offensive display helped Brooklyn to a win which saw them close to within half a game of the Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference.
  • With Durant suffering from a thigh contusion and James Harden still missing with a hamstring strain, it was left to the Nets' supporting cast to back up Irving.

