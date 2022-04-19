Irish Grand National lives up to its usual reputation

The 150th ventilation of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, just sizzled with charisma from a lamentable crowd. They were chanting 'ole ole ole' from the Fairyhouse grandstands as it began, then they extended their volume at its culmination.

It was all in honour of small-time trainer, Dermot McLoughlin, who established his local hero Nom-de-plumbe, by docking the €500,000 feature, back to back. Riding Lord Lariat 40-1, never out of the first three throughout, was claimer, Parick o' Hanlon, together with Frontal Assault (Jack Kennedy 18-1).

It was a beautiful event, but poor little Run Wild Fred fell again, as he did in the Randox Grand National. Anyway, Run Wild Fred decided to continue, jockey-less, even hitting the front for a while. This scenario never ceases to entertain spectators.

As they approached the last three fences, Run Wild Fred bailed as a wall of horses got their skates on, ready to plunge. Frontal Assault, Gailard du Mesnil (Paul Townend 11-2), Screaming Colors, Early Doors, Velvet Elvis, and Max Flamingo, were unable to match the utter countenance of Lord Lariat

It conjured another idyllic spectacle in Irish racing’s most prestigious chase, enhancing Dermot's family heritage. His late father, Liam, had won the race 60 years earlier on Kerfuro for Tom Dreaper. He also drove Arkle to his debut win at Naas the same year, 1962, so it was fitting that his son – who learned his trade with Dreaper's son Jim – should emulate his old boss here.

For Patrick O'Hanlon, it was a tenth strike of the campaign, for an exceptionally tall rider who abandoned Flat racing's allure, nothing short of enchantment.

1 Lord Lariat 40-1

2 Frontal Assault 18-1

3 Gaillard Du Mesnil 11-2f

4 Screaming Colours 18-1

5 Early Doors 33-1

6 Velvet Elvis 12-1





7 Max Flamingo 10-1

8 Champagne Platinum 33-1

9 Enjoy D'Allen 18-1

10 Diol Ker 25-1

11 Death Duty 33-1

12 Mister Fogpatches 14-1

13 Time To Get Up 11-1

14 Franco De Port 25-1

15 Full Time Score 17-2





BD Fakir D'Alene 22-1

F Battleoverdoyen 100-1

F Ronald Pump 14-1

F Smoking Gun 40-1

F Run Wild Fred 17-2

PU Off You Go 33-1

PU Ten Ten 33-1

PU School Boy Hours 33-1

PU Flouer 33-1

UR Farclas 14-1

UR Mount Ida 16-1