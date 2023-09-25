The second running of the Friends Curragh Irish Cesarewitch, proved beneficial to Joseph O'Brien as he saddled the first and third home in a riveting finish. Magellan Strait (Hugh Horgan 150-1), was definitely unexpected, having done not much during the season.

What a transformation here as he went speedily for most of the journey until Hugh, Joseph's cousin, summoned some extra energy to half-length Falcon Eight (Jake Cohen 40-1), and, Dawn Rising (Declan McDonough 7-1). Stamina is Magellan's forte, so the 2 miles was just what he ordered, in a goodish time of 3:53:3/10. There were thirty runners. Tower of London (Ryan Moore 18-5), never got his spark plugs working, failing down to ninth. The Stewards were not very sympathetic with either Hugh, Jake, or, Declan, as their over-zealous whipping resulted in a four-day ban.

Noele Meade's outstanding tally, reached a fitting climax, when his Caught you Looking (Ben Chen 4-1), shook everyone in the Curragh's Weld Park Stakes. Harzand's daughter went off at a good clip. Brilliant and Sakti, battled it out over the last couple of furlongs while the Caugh yiu Looking gradually picked up her ears in curiosity, running a bit green, but has plenty scope for improvement next year.

Since arriving in France to join Ado MacGuinness, Go Athletico (Ronan Whelan 3-1), had to be tough, as course standing dish Big Gossey really put it up to him in the last furlong of the West Coast Hotel Renaissance Stakes. There was a half-length between them at the line with, a further larger margin back to third home Aesop's Fables. He's in the Prix de l'Abbaye next week. Don't panic, Go Athletico has done no galloping since then.

Stewart Elliott found the wire in a split-second, to crop a three-way photo on How Did He Do That in the $400,000 Oklahoma Derby at Remington Park, Oklahoma.