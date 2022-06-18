Inspiral has no problems in Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori loves Ascot like no other course. It was where he rode a Magnificent Seven in September 1996. This particular week has not gone particularly well for the Italian Ace, but one cannot harbour on what might have been.

At least on Friday, he was able to enjoy an easy win on Inspiral, 7-2, trained by John and Thady Gosden in the 1,400m Coronation Stakes. Last year's champion 2-year-old, shot streets ahead of Spenderella (William Buick 9-1), Discoveries (S. Foley 11-1), and, Tenerbrism (Ryan Moore 9-1). Rolling the Dice (Marco Ghiani 200-1), always stayed put at the back. Inspiral clocked 1:39:2/10, which is extra speedy.

Naturally, Frankie did a flying dismount, allowing legions of fans the opportunity to see their idol had not lost his gumption.

***

Coolmore partners never tire of being successful. Every strike is special to them. Latest addition to the clan is Georg von Opel, who was a cat on Cloud 99 when Meditate stamped her agility all over the Albany. Even Aiden O'Brien suggested each time they cross the line, it is magic.

Meditate is such a beautiful lady in every way. Ridden by Ryan Moore at 5-2, Meditate scored against Mawj (Ray Dawson 2-1), Ivory Madonna (Hollie Doyle 66-1), and Queen City (Rossa Ryan 8-1). Ryan was a little bit unnecessarily overzealous with the whipping. Meditate is already very much a hotty for the 1,000 Guineas.

John Magnier, Derreck Smith, and Michael Tabor, such passionate owners, have never dropped their enthusiasm - they adore horses as part of family members.