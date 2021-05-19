Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Indiana Pacers hammer Hornets to launch NBA playoff bid

Kelan Martin #21 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates against the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Photo credit: Andy Lyons | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Oshae Brissett scored 23 points and Doug McDermott added 21 as the Pacers got off to a fast start and never eased up in a comprehensive wire-to-wire victory in Indianapolis.
  • Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and hauled down 21 rebounds with nine assists in a dominant display.

Los Angeles, United States

