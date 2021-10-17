Hundreds throng Ngong Racecourse for long-awaited escapism

You can't blame a jamboree of spectators scrambling through the Ngong gates on Sunday, having been deprived of live racing for nigh on two years.

Gala revelries were evident all over the grounds while competition also reared satisfactorily. Gilly Fraser's, Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie), cordially unlocked the cauldron of a pristine season in the Shujaa Handicap, having discovered that sprinting was her forte.

Bullet still seemed to be on holiday mode, pegged back by Buxton. It's a Date (Lesley Sercombe), was first out of the Nginda Maiden traps, not relinquishing a concise 8.5 blaster from Fred Astaire.

Respectable Jud's mettle was truly tested in the Gatundu Handicap when Zodi West kept spinning closer and closer, like a wind-up toy.

Gold Pot had to be withdrawn from the Kenyatta Cup, but remaining runners were completely invested for a mighty hussle. Never happened. Century Fox (Charles Kimani), not only flew by Concorde nineteen lengths clear, he broke the course record for 1,200m with 1:02:5/10!

Jockey Paul Kiarie lifts the Eldoret Race Club Cup he won aboard Class Action on October 17, 2021 at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.20 pm - First Race - Shujaa Handicap (1,000m)

1. Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie)

2. Buxton (Daniel Tanui)

3. Bullet (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: 2.5/1.5/neck. Time: 1:01:5/10secs. Favourite: Winner Bullet 6-4. Runners: 5 Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

1.55 pm - Second Race - Nginda Maiden (1,200m)

1. It's a Date (Lesely Sercombe)

2. Fred Astaire (David Miri)

3. Satyan (James Muhindi)

Distance: 8.5/3.5/half. Time: /1:15:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.30 pm - Third Race - Thogoto Maiden (1,600m)

1. Ameerah (Paul Kiarie)

2. Roxstar (James Muhindi)

3. Patsee (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 2.5/3/0.75. Time: 1:42:1/10. Favourite: Patsee 7-4 Runners: 6

Owned by F. Zaid. Trainer Joe Karari

Jockey Charles Kimani displays Kenyatta Cup at Ngong race course on October 17, 2021. He won the race aboard Century Fox. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

3.05 pm - Fourth Race - Gatundu Handicap (1,800m)

1. Respectable Jud (James Muhindi)

2. Zodi West (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Fancy Dan (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 0.75/1.75/1 Time: 1:54:5/10/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 7

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, P. Anja, A. Andrade, J. Karr. Trainer Stewart McCann

3.35 pm - Fifth Race - The Eldoret Race Club Cup (1,800m)

1. Class Action (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Roxanne

2. Kenyan Queen (Patrick MungaI)

3. Grace Kelly (Daniel Tanui)

4. Coralline (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 2.4/2.75/4.75. Time: 1:52:7/10 secs. Favourite: Kenyan Queen. Runners: 6

Owned by Doctor B. Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray

Class Action ridden by Jockey Paul Kiarie (left) crosses the finishing line of The Eldoret Race Club Cup on October 17, 2021 at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

4.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenyatta Cup (1,200m)

1. Century Fox (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Dusha (Ramazan Wako)

3. Firing Line (Michael Fundi)

Distance: 19/3.5. Time: 1:02:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe