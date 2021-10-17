Hundreds throng Ngong Racecourse for long-awaited escapism

Century Fox ridden by jockey Charles Kimani charges away from Dusha ridden by Chris Wako and Micheal Fundi aboard Firing Line on October 17, 2021 during the 1200m Kenyatta Cup race at Ngong race course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

You can't blame a jamboree of spectators scrambling through the Ngong gates on Sunday, having been deprived of live racing for nigh on two years.

