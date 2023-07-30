Hukum in hurricane finish with Westover at Ascot

Hukum 13-2, has been crowned as a heavyweight champion following his hurricane combat with Westover Rob Hornby 7-1). Jim Crowley openly declared Hukum to be the absolute finest he has ever ridden.

Japanese superstar, Equinox, can lay claim to being the greatest 2,400m horse on the planet, but Hukum emerged as the clubhouse leader in Europe, after pulling out all the stops to beat an outstanding cast in the £1.25 million King George VI. He is trained in Lambourn by Owen Burrows.

Dual Derby success story, Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore 9-4), King Of Steel (Kevin Stott 9-2), Emily Upjohn (Frankie Dettori 7-2, and, Pyledriver (Jimmy Macdonald 7-2), were reduced to mere rubble. Bookmakers didn't really know what to think.

Something was definitely wrong with Auguste Rodin's unusual run, trailing in last. Hukum's owner, Princess Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, was there to witness this extremely ravishing performance, and, very happy that he was not whisked off to stud after the Coronation Cup.

The King George VI Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes over 1.3 miles, was clocked as 2:33:9/10. Nip and tuck all the way with Westover. Hukum was Slightly bumped at the start, regained his composure to get close in behind leaders, travelled well 3f out, then switched left to win by the tiniest of heads. Here we now have another serious contender for the Prix de l'arc.

***

Later today, Rogue Millenium who has already earned herself pride of place in the hearts of the Rogues Gallery, and trainer Tom Clover, thanks to the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot when played late by Daniel Tudhope.