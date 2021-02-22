Hugh Morgan defies logic on Young Dev riding without stirrups

Hugh Morgan

Hugh Morgan in a past action .

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Deja Vu

Young Dev (Hugh Morgan 17-2), defied a high of 499-1 on Betfair in the 3-mile handicap chase at Navan on Sunday as. Hugh, 24, claimed 5lb thon Young Dev, but he had a rough journey as his right stirrup broke exactly after the first of 17 fences.

