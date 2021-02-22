Hugh Morgan defies logic on Young Dev riding without stirrups

Young Dev (Hugh Morgan 17-2), defied a high of 499-1 on Betfair in the 3-mile handicap chase at Navan on Sunday as. Hugh, 24, claimed 5lb thon Young Dev, but he had a rough journey as his right stirrup broke exactly after the first of 17 fences.

Hugh will consequently suffer from some serious bruising, but his reputation as an iron man has soared, even hailing it as the grit of this decade.

As you can imagine, Hugh's reception upon returning to the winner's enclosure, was applauded by all those in attendance. Hugh never contemplated the idea of pulling up. Luckily, Young Dev is a safe old jumper, so that helped a dire situation.

Had it been a novice horse, there would have definitely been a different outcome. Hugh was quite content just to finish in one piece, but then he found himself on something special at the third fence from home.

Se mo Laoch (Ernie Mahon 6-1), was always running well, but could not quite catch Young Dev. It sure was close with a 3/4 length verdict, followed by Dubai Devils (Jamie O'Hanlon 7-2), and, Samurai Cracker (Johnny Slevin 14-1). So, not your average day at the office. Hugh and Young Dev completed their odyssy in 6:58:4/10, which is understandably slow. Getaday fell, while three others retired gracefully in the eleven-strong field.

***

Secret Investor (Bryony Frost 7-1), led all the 2.7-mile Betfair Denman Chase way, to swipe a neck over Clan des Obeaux (Harry Cobden 6-5), both trained by Paul Nicholls. Kalashnikov (Jack Quinlan 100-30), never seemed to be fluent, but he managed third place. Secret Investor went round in 5:57:6/10.

Tragically, The Conditional (Brendan Powell 12-1), was prominent on the inner rail when he endured a hind-leg injury at the back stretch of Newbury's pretty course. The Conditional was already a Cheltenham Festival glory horse. Connections and staff, are devastated. Secret Investor survived a final-fence blunder.

He is a bit careless with his wheels, but has a heart of gold. David Bridgewater who has a small humble stable, is really upset about the Conditional - it was his shining light.

***

We previously talked about the Saudi Cup, but under much euphoria, jockey David Egan on this year's winner, Mishriff, will lose 10 percent of his share of the $20 prize, for violating whipping rules. Saudi Arabi are very strict about a ten-strike limit.

And so they should be! David receives a two-day suspension and $100,000 fine. If you remember, Mike Smith was slapped with a nine-day ban, and, heavy fine in 2020 when finishing second on Midnight Bisou. If it is any consolation to David, Mike's misdemeanors cost him $210,000.

***

Golden Sixty (Vincent Ho 7-20), extended his unbeaten tally to 13, with success in Sunday's Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup at Sha Tin. Golden Sixty, sired by Medaglia d'Oro, did not quicken at the start, as is customary.

He actually lingered quite dangerously in last, before a late surge up the straight gave him a miniscule short-head margin over Furore (Joao Moreira 6-1), and, Exultant (Jack Purton 22-5). If you notice Golden Sixty's odds of 7-20, he was obviously unbackable.