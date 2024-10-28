Hotazhell too fast for Delacroix in Futurity Trophy at Doncaster
A photo-finish was actually unnecessary, because, Hotazhell lived up to his name in admirable fashion. Of course, he had held on, merely by a nostril.
Jessica Harrington's horses are all brimming with resilience. Two years ago, Jessica was diagnosed with Northern Hemisphere Cancer. However, she fought it through, looking like a healthy model at Doncaster.
When Hotazhell flew through the William Hill Futurity Handicap in a titanic final furlong, she found the battle well worth it.
Aiden O'Brien's, Delacroix (Ryan Moore 2-1), went through the rafters to try dismantling Hotazhell (Shane Foley 5-1), to no avail. Wimbledon Hawkeye (James Doyle 4-1), nabbed third place.
"He's a little bit feisty - not called Hotazhell for nothing - winning plenty huge races thus far, so, there is plenty room for more."
Six Futurity winners have gone on to bag the Derby, but Jessica believes her Hotty is a pure sprinter/middle-distancer, for now.
***
Ten-horse trainer, John Ryan was over Mars, to get the better of Diego Ventura and Bounty with La Bellota (Oisin Murphy 3-1), n William Hill's Prospect Stakes.
"At the beginning of the year we had a problem at home," John said. "We don't know what it was but a lot of horses were down with temperatures. We had to lay them off. 'Doctor Green' and a bit of time, is what cures most things. Patience is a virtue and not many owners have it nowadays, but I'm lucky I have a few who do. This means plenty, we're a small yard. La Bellota has been a busy soul - he keeps trying and you've got to keep going. He got caught in the middle at Newmarket last time and I knew there was a race of this calibre in him. Manaccan, who has not raced since finishing third in the Palace Ascot Stakes last season, is back in full training, with a view to returning next season."
***
Godolphin's, Cover Up (William Buick 4-5), just got up in the nick of time in the 1,000m, before he goes up for sale. It will be such fun for anyone buying a sterling performer.
Having a laafi (Callum Ridriguez 33-1), swayed Iron Lion 66-1, and, Stressfree 14-1, in a Placepot-busting 1.800m handicap where the tricast paid £27,069.26 - a decade's salary for some.
***
North America's all-time leading female jockey, won went down after her mount suffered what observers believed was a cardiac event and died. Emma-Jayne, was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, after a spill in the second race at Woodbine.
Emma-Jayne was riding Ready Shakespeare for owner-trainer Roger Attfield when the 4-year-old fell to the synthetic Tapeta surface after suffering what appeared to be a cardiac episode arrest. Woodbine's communications department posted on social media that Wilson was conscious. Emma is comfortable, in good spirits, and, resting in hospital. She will be sore as with any fall in this industry. The extent of her injuries at this point is unknown.