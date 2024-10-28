Hotazhell too fast for Delacroix in Futurity Trophy at Doncaster

A photo-finish was actually unnecessary, because, Hotazhell lived up to his name in admirable fashion. Of course, he had held on, merely by a nostril.

Jessica Harrington's horses are all brimming with resilience. Two years ago, Jessica was diagnosed with Northern Hemisphere Cancer. However, she fought it through, looking like a healthy model at Doncaster.

When Hotazhell flew through the William Hill Futurity Handicap in a titanic final furlong, she found the battle well worth it.

Aiden O'Brien's, Delacroix (Ryan Moore 2-1), went through the rafters to try dismantling Hotazhell (Shane Foley 5-1), to no avail. Wimbledon Hawkeye (James Doyle 4-1), nabbed third place.

"He's a little bit feisty - not called Hotazhell for nothing - winning plenty huge races thus far, so, there is plenty room for more."

Six Futurity winners have gone on to bag the Derby, but Jessica believes her Hotty is a pure sprinter/middle-distancer, for now.

***

Ten-horse trainer, John Ryan was over Mars, to get the better of Diego Ventura and Bounty with La Bellota (Oisin Murphy 3-1), n William Hill's Prospect Stakes.

"At the beginning of the year we had a problem at home," John said. "We don't know what it was but a lot of horses were down with temperatures. We had to lay them off. 'Doctor Green' and a bit of time, is what cures most things. Patience is a virtue and not many owners have it nowadays, but I'm lucky I have a few who do. This means plenty, we're a small yard. La Bellota has been a busy soul - he keeps trying and you've got to keep going. He got caught in the middle at Newmarket last time and I knew there was a race of this calibre in him. Manaccan, who has not raced since finishing third in the Palace Ascot Stakes last season, is back in full training, with a view to returning next season."

***

Godolphin's, Cover Up (William Buick 4-5), just got up in the nick of time in the 1,000m, before he goes up for sale. It will be such fun for anyone buying a sterling performer.

Having a laafi (Callum Ridriguez 33-1), swayed Iron Lion 66-1, and, Stressfree 14-1, in a Placepot-busting 1.800m handicap where the tricast paid £27,069.26 - a decade's salary for some.

***

North America's all-time leading female jockey, won went down after her mount suffered what observers believed was a cardiac event and died. Emma-Jayne, was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, after a spill in the second race at Woodbine.