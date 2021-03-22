Hot Rod Charlie sends rivals flocking backwards in Louisiana Derby
Hot Rod Charlie (Joel Rosario 5-2), has gone from strength to strength in a short patch of four months, scoring a cool 2 length triumph over Midnight Bourbon (Joe Talamo 2-1), in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, New Orleans.
These two were combating all the 1 3/16 miles, until Hot Rod Charlie clocked 1:55:6/10, for a new track record. O Besos and Proxy filled plaxes, but, Mandaloun (Florent Geroux 6-5), could not engineer any of his past form, faltering away to sixth. Hot Rod Charlie earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby
***
OXO Equine's, Travel Column (Florent Geroux 2-1), compensated her Rachel Alexandria loss by striking nicely in the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks also at Fair Grounds. Trained by Brad Cox, Travel Column sat behind Souper Sensational, until her energy could not be contained any longer. She smoothly hit 1:42:7/10 just over a mile. Clairiere, Souper Sensational, and, Obligatory chased her home. Another 100 points for Travel Column in the Kentucky Oaks, April 30.
Chess Chief (Luis Saez 2-1), mowed Owendale (Florent Geroux 4-5), by a tiny head, in the New Orleans Classic, for Dallas Stewart. Enforceable and Roadster were not far away.
***
Just enjoying paddock life for five months five months since running a disappointingly in the Breeders' Cup Turf, Richard Mandella's, United (Flavian Prat 4-5), returned to hot duty at Santa Anita, to shackle the San Luis Rey Stakes. Flavian had a wonderful day at the office, clipping five races altogether.
Acclimate, Masteroffoxhounds, and, Say the Word, gave plenty warning signals of possibe intervention, but United was reborn and never looked like fading. Owned by LNJ Foxwoods, United, now has five wins from 10 starts over the Santa Anita turf.