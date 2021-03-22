Hot Rod Charlie sends rivals flocking backwards in Louisiana Derby

Joel Rosario on Sir Winston celebrates after winning the Belmont Stakes during the 151th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. PHOTO | MIKE STOBE | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Hot Rod Charlie (Joel Rosario 5-2), has gone from strength to strength in a short patch of four months, scoring a cool 2 length triumph over Midnight Bourbon (Joe Talamo 2-1), in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, New Orleans.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.