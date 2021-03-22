Hot Rod Charlie sends rivals flocking backwards in Louisiana Derby

Hot Rod Charlie (Joel Rosario 5-2), has gone from strength to strength in a short patch of four months, scoring a cool 2 length triumph over Midnight Bourbon (Joe Talamo 2-1), in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds, New Orleans.

These two were combating all the 1 3/16 miles, until Hot Rod Charlie clocked 1:55:6/10, for a new track record. O Besos and Proxy filled plaxes, but, Mandaloun (Florent Geroux 6-5), could not engineer any of his past form, faltering away to sixth. Hot Rod Charlie earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby

***

OXO Equine's, Travel Column (Florent Geroux 2-1), compensated her Rachel Alexandria loss by striking nicely in the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks also at Fair Grounds. Trained by Brad Cox, Travel Column sat behind Souper Sensational, until her energy could not be contained any longer. She smoothly hit 1:42:7/10 just over a mile. Clairiere, Souper Sensational, and, Obligatory chased her home. Another 100 points for Travel Column in the Kentucky Oaks, April 30.

Chess Chief (Luis Saez 2-1), mowed Owendale (Florent Geroux 4-5), by a tiny head, in the New Orleans Classic, for Dallas Stewart. Enforceable and Roadster were not far away.

***

Just enjoying paddock life for five months five months since running a disappointingly in the Breeders' Cup Turf, Richard Mandella's, United (Flavian Prat 4-5), returned to hot duty at Santa Anita, to shackle the San Luis Rey Stakes. Flavian had a wonderful day at the office, clipping five races altogether.