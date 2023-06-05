Honeybell Orange laps up The Kenya St Leger at Ngong

Can we now rename it the Quadruple Crown? Honeybell Orange, owned by Lady Spencer, has completed the Fillies Guineas, Oaks, Derby, and, Kenya Saint Leger, in less than five months.

It doesn't get much better than that. Not even a fork-lift truck was going to urge Bampton to enter the stalls, so our final 2,800m Classic went ahead with

Cranleigh, Scott, and, Honeybell - all three eager beavers.

Scott was in complete control of Charles Kimani for a good few furlongs, but then squandered his credit with understandable fatigue as Cranleigh tinkered briefly in front.

Meanwhile, Lesley Sercombe tapped Honeybell's enormous competence, and they winged it to the wire, by eight tour de force lengths.

Doctor Patsy Sercombe embroidered another regular four winners Westwind reprised a former sunbeam attitude in the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee. Cheek bands kept his eye on the ball.

Best race of the afternoon saw Satyan elbowing out Chadwick by a stubble. He clipped the Limuru Gymkhana Cup for Bindya Devani, and a host of owners. It's a Date was jay-walking from here to there, otherwise, she would have definitely been triumphant - a mere neck away.

Results

1.30 - First Race - The Jill Harley Memorial Trophy (1,200m)

1. Dunleavy (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Chinook

2. Marlow (Paul Kiarie)

3. Eton Star (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Ten Eight (James Muhindi)

Distance: 9/10/5.5. Time 1:14:9/10 secs. Favourite: Marlow 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, Mim and Trevor Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.05 pm - Second Race - The Clontarf Handicap (1,400m)

1. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Wimbourne (Ramazan Wako)

3. Grand Surabi (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.75/2.5/17. Time: 1:28:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.40 pm - Third Race - Clancy Handicap (1,400m)

1. Chipping (James Muhindi)

2. Bling (Paul Kiarie)

3. Go Pro (henry Muya)

Distance: 8/5.4/1. Time: 1:42:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.15 pm - Fourth Race - The Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Trophy (2,060m)

1. Westwind (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Chinook

2. All over Again (Ramazan Wako)

3. Karowe (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.75/11. Time: 2:15:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 3

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaoo. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Saint Leger Royal Artillery Cup (2,800m)

1. Honeybell Orange (Lesley Sercombe) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee

2. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

3. Scott (Charles Kimani)

Bampton refused to take part. Beautiful horse, but she doesn't like the stalls

Distance: 0.75/2.75/4.75/19. Time: 3:15:00 secs. Favourite: 4-20. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Limuru Gymkhana Cup (1,600m)

1. Satyan (James Muhindi)

2. Chadwick (Paul Kiarie)

3. It's a Date (Charles Kimani)

Coffee Break not used to our stalls, totally said no

Distance: short-head/neck. Time: 1:40:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Y. Patel, Damon Ansell, R. Shariff, and, S. Patel. Trainer Bindya Devani