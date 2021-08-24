Holders Tunisia, Egypt record wins as Afrobasket tips off

Ronnie Gundo

Kenya's Ronnie Gundo (right) attempts to get past a Ugandan player during their friendly match at Kigali Arena, Rwanda on August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The North African team made a strong comeback after their opponents started off the battle with a three-point lead in the opening quarter.
  • Egypt, who are eyeing the continental crown for a third time after 1975 and 1983, fought hard to contain the athletic Central African Republic.
  •  By the halftime, the scores were 25-33 in favour of the Egyptians.

in Kigali

