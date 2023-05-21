Holders KPA men seal KBF play-offs final slot

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s team Sunday qualified for the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final after defeating Thunder 60-51 in game four to win 3-1 in the best of five semi-final series.

They now await the winner of the clash between Thunder and Ulinzi Warriors clash. The soldiers lead the series 2-1 with Game Four set for Sunday night.

In the fast paced and tension packed game played at the Makande gymnasium in Mombasa, both teams tied three times during play and occasionally exchanged leads.

In the first quarter, the combination of Victor Odendo, Martin Kitongo and Eugene Adera in the offence through baseline passes ensured KPA outscored Thunder 17-15.

The second quarter saw visiting Thunder led by Griffin Ligare change their game plan as they played defensively, while pushing deeply on the offensive to lead 12-10.

KPA’s started the third quarter on a high note taking advantage of the Thunder defence which seemed to lack concentration.

They pushed the attacks around the three-point arc which enabled them to score with ease to win while taking advantage of turnovers by the visitors to lead 18-08.

The fourth quarter saw KPA utilise most of their offensive rebounds while Frankline Omondi had some superb blocks to deny Thunder vital baskets.

However, the dockers lost concentration in the last two minutes of the quarter as they conceded turnovers losing balls to Thunder who went on to take the quarter 16-15.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said that despite the win his players were a bit fatigued compared to their opponents who went into the game strong.

“I am happy we played well in the third quarter, we are heading to Nairobi for a training camp in Nairobi to acclimatize, we are optimistic we will defend our title,” said Ojukwu.

Thunder’s Sadat Gaya said they played well and made adjustments on their game plan compared to Saturday.

“Our aim this season was to win the championship title, we have come short this year, we are going to do some improvements maybe conduct recruitments and by next season we will be okay,” said Gaya.