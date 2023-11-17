High Legislation looking inviting for Sunday’s Harry Deakin Memoral Bowl
A trait of the very best is that they always make it look easy. However, the Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl is full of a multitude of strands, capable of provoking a sense of foreboding.
Tony Kuria has his two personified sprinters, High Legislation and Ripon, while Doctor Patsy Sercombe is on the prowl with Daytime Girl.
Pronounced margins of superiority are slim, but definitely expect a ferociously compressed finale. Jack Sparrow and Pretty Pearl, are not there for window dressing. They too, will have something to contribute.
Zamburak was a transformed character last race, once he knew there was a soft carpet beneath him. This augurs well in the Icarus Handicap. Interestingly, Julie McCann is now flying solo as trainer again.
Stewart is out of the lens for now. Lucia Poppova settled neatly into her new abode, striking upon debut. Should create a spicy Exacta.
Bampton is a genuinely durable filly, who gives her all. Get your motors started for a trip to Ngong. There are only two meetings left this year.
SELECTIONS
12.55 pm Lucia Poppova, Zamburak
1.30 pm Tronador, Joanna
2.05 pm Eton Stra, Cassandra
2.40 pm Carlisle, Arlington
3.15 pm High Legislation, Daytime Girl
3.55 pm Pitch, Russian Wonder
12:55 Race 1 The Icarus Handicap Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24 and below at closing. 1 ( 5- 3- 1) Zamburak A. Wambua 61. 2 2 ( 2- 1- 2) Bampton Le. Sercombe 60. 1 3 ( 4- 5- 3) Easterly P. Kinuthia 58. 6 4 ( 6- 6- 4) Rosie R. Wako 58. 3 5 ( 1) Lucia Poppova J. Muhindi 55. 5 (SAF) 6 ( 4- 3- 2) Dunleavy C. Kimani 52. 4 FORM GUIDE: LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (1/2) BAMPTON (1/1) ZAMBURAK (2/1) EASTERLY (3/1) DUNLEAVY (4/1) ROSIE (5/1) 1:30 Race 2 The Call Me Fuego Maiden Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three year olds & over and winners once which did not win a race since1st February, 2023. To carry 58.5kg. Mares and fillies 57kg.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 3) Tronador (SAF) J. Muhindi 58. 2 2 ( 3- 2- 2) Joanna Le. Sercombe 57. 1 3 ( 4- 6- 3) Ten Eighty P. Mungai 57. 4 4 - Leap of Faith P. Njogu 55. 3 (SAF) FORM GUIDE: TRONADOR (SAF) (1/2) JOANNA (1/1) TEN EIGHTY (5/1) LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (10/1) 2:05 Race 3 The Storm At Sea Handicap Distance 1400m. A free handicap for three year olds only rated 22 and below at closing. 1 ( 3- 1- 4) Maria P. Mungai 58. 1 2 ( 1- 2- 5) Marlow J. Muhindi 54. 5 3 ( 3- 5- 4) Eton Star Le. Sercombe 53. 3 4 ( 1- 6- 3) Whispers C. Kimani 53. 2 5 ( 2- 1- 3) Cassandra R. Wako 52. 4 FORM GUIDE: WHISPERS (1/1) CASSANDRA (2/1) MARIA (3/1) MARLOW (4/1) ETON STAR (5/1) 2:40 Race 4 The Thomas/Diana Delamere Trophy Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. 1 ( 4- 5- 3) The Gambler P. Kiarie 57. 2 2 ( 1-w- 4) Beeston Le. Sercombe 53. T 1 3 ( 3- 1- 1) Carlisle J. Muhindi 53. 3 4 ( 1- 2- 3) Arlington P. Mungai 52. 4 FORM GUIDE: CARLISLE (1/2) THE GAMBLER (1/1) BEESTON (2/1) ARLINGTON (4/1) 3:15 Race 5 The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over. 1 ( 1- 4- 5) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 57. 3 2 ( 1- 1- 5) Ripon N. Karanja 57. 5 3 ( 1- 1- 2) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 56. T 1 (SAF) 4 ( 6- 3- 3) Pretty Pearl P. Njogu 52. 4 5 ( 2- 1) High Legislation M. Fundi 50. 2 (SAF) FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/2) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (1/1) JACK SPARROW (2/1) RIPON (3/1) PRETTY PEARL (4/1) 3:55 Race 6 The Ocean Spirit Handicap Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 5- 5- 5) Pitch Le. Sercombe 58. H 1 2 ( 4- 2- 2) Russian J. Muhindi 58. 4 Wonder (SAF) 3 ( 3- 4- 2) Grand Surabi K. Ngugi 55. 3 (SAF) 4 ( 4- 5- 6) Camberley P. Mungai 53. H 2 FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (2/1) PITCH (3/1) CAMBERLEY (4/1)