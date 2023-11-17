High Legislation looking inviting for Sunday’s Harry Deakin Memoral Bowl

A trait of the very best is that they always make it look easy. However, the Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl is full of a multitude of strands, capable of provoking a sense of foreboding.

Tony Kuria has his two personified sprinters, High Legislation and Ripon, while Doctor Patsy Sercombe is on the prowl with Daytime Girl.

Pronounced margins of superiority are slim, but definitely expect a ferociously compressed finale. Jack Sparrow and Pretty Pearl, are not there for window dressing. They too, will have something to contribute.

Zamburak was a transformed character last race, once he knew there was a soft carpet beneath him. This augurs well in the Icarus Handicap. Interestingly, Julie McCann is now flying solo as trainer again.

Stewart is out of the lens for now. Lucia Poppova settled neatly into her new abode, striking upon debut. Should create a spicy Exacta.

Bampton is a genuinely durable filly, who gives her all. Get your motors started for a trip to Ngong. There are only two meetings left this year.

SELECTIONS





12.55 pm Lucia Poppova, Zamburak

1.30 pm Tronador, Joanna

2.05 pm Eton Stra, Cassandra

2.40 pm Carlisle, Arlington

3.15 pm High Legislation, Daytime Girl

3.55 pm Pitch, Russian Wonder