High Legislation looking inviting for Sunday’s Harry Deakin Memoral Bowl

A trait of the very best is that they always make it look easy. However, the Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl is full of a multitude of strands, capable of provoking a sense of foreboding.

Tony Kuria has his two personified sprinters, High Legislation and Ripon, while Doctor Patsy Sercombe is on the prowl with Daytime Girl.

Pronounced margins of superiority are slim, but definitely expect a ferociously compressed finale. Jack Sparrow and Pretty Pearl, are not there for window dressing. They too, will have something to contribute.

Zamburak was a transformed character last race, once he knew there was a soft carpet beneath him. This augurs well in the Icarus Handicap. Interestingly, Julie McCann is now flying solo as trainer again.

Stewart is out of the lens for now. Lucia Poppova settled neatly into her new abode, striking upon debut. Should create a spicy Exacta.

Bampton is a genuinely durable filly, who gives her all. Get your motors started for a trip to Ngong. There are only two meetings left this year.

SELECTIONS


12.55 pm Lucia Poppova, Zamburak

1.30 pm Tronador, Joanna

2.05 pm Eton Stra, Cassandra

2.40 pm Carlisle, Arlington

3.15 pm High Legislation, Daytime Girl

3.55 pm Pitch, Russian Wonder

12:55   Race 1   The Icarus Handicap Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24  and below at closing.   1  ( 5- 3- 1)   Zamburak              A. Wambua         61.       2   2  ( 2- 1- 2)   Bampton               Le. Sercombe      60.       1   3  ( 4- 5- 3)   Easterly                 P. Kinuthia           58.       6   4  ( 6- 6- 4)   Rosie                    R. Wako              58.       3   5  ( 1)          Lucia Poppova       J. Muhindi           55.       5                    (SAF)   6  ( 4- 3- 2)   Dunleavy               C. Kimani             52.       4 FORM GUIDE: LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (1/2)  BAMPTON (1/1)   ZAMBURAK (2/1)  EASTERLY (3/1)  DUNLEAVY (4/1)  ROSIE (5/1)   1:30   Race 2   The Call Me Fuego Maiden Distance 1400m. A maiden race for three year olds & over and  winners once which did not win a race since1st February, 2023.  To  carry 58.5kg.  Mares and fillies 57kg.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 3)          Tronador (SAF)      J. Muhindi           58.       2   2  ( 3- 2- 2)   Joanna                 Le. Sercombe      57.       1   3  ( 4- 6- 3)   Ten Eighty             P. Mungai           57.       4   4  -             Leap of Faith          P. Njogu              55.       3                    (SAF) FORM GUIDE: TRONADOR (SAF) (1/2)  JOANNA (1/1)  TEN EIGHTY  (5/1)  LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (10/1)    2:05   Race 3   The Storm At Sea Handicap  Distance 1400m. A free handicap for three year olds only rated 22  and below at closing.   1  ( 3- 1- 4)   Maria                    P. Mungai           58.       1   2  ( 1- 2- 5)   Marlow                 J. Muhindi           54.       5   3  ( 3- 5- 4)   Eton Star               Le. Sercombe      53.       3   4  ( 1- 6- 3)   Whispers              C. Kimani             53.       2   5  ( 2- 1- 3)   Cassandra             R. Wako              52.       4  FORM GUIDE: WHISPERS (1/1)  CASSANDRA (2/1)  MARIA (3/1)   MARLOW (4/1)  ETON STAR (5/1)    2:40   Race 4   The Thomas/Diana Delamere Trophy Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22  and below at closing.   1  ( 4- 5- 3)   The Gambler          P. Kiarie              57.       2   2  ( 1-w- 4)   Beeston                Le. Sercombe      53.  T   1   3  ( 3- 1- 1)   Carlisle                 J. Muhindi           53.       3   4  ( 1- 2- 3)   Arlington               P. Mungai           52.       4 FORM GUIDE: CARLISLE (1/2)  THE GAMBLER (1/1)  BEESTON (2/1)   ARLINGTON (4/1)    3:15   Race 5   The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds and  over.   1  ( 1- 4- 5)   Jack Sparrow        J. Muhindi           57.       3   2  ( 1- 1- 5)   Ripon                    N. Karanja           57.       5   3  ( 1- 1- 2)   Daytime Girl           Le. Sercombe      56.  T   1                    (SAF)   4  ( 6- 3- 3)   Pretty Pearl           P. Njogu              52.       4   5  ( 2- 1)       High Legislation     M. Fundi              50.       2                    (SAF) FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/2)  DAYTIME GIRL (SAF)  (1/1)  JACK SPARROW (2/1)  RIPON (3/1)  PRETTY PEARL (4/1)   3:55   Race 6   The Ocean Spirit Handicap Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19  and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less  than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 5- 5- 5)   Pitch                     Le. Sercombe      58.  H   1   2  ( 4- 2- 2)   Russian                 J. Muhindi           58.       4                    Wonder (SAF)   3  ( 3- 4- 2)   Grand Surabi         K. Ngugi              55.       3                    (SAF)   4  ( 4- 5- 6)   Camberley             P. Mungai           53.  H   2  FORM GUIDE: RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1)  GRAND SURABI (SAF)  (2/1)  PITCH (3/1)  CAMBERLEY (4/1)  

