High Legislation can ramp up Alfa Romeo Trophy at Ngong

Tony Kuria needs no further amplification of training prowess, especially when it comes to sprinters. His High Legislation is pitted against The Gambler for Sunday (October 15) afternoon's Alpha Romeo Trophy.

The Gambler has shown no interest round the bend, so, surely this event falls between the two. Wimborne might not appreciate hard ground, but with a nice prompt start, could trespass. Because party ideas, fashion, music, and, after racing dancing, were big popular last meeting, that trend is being continued

The Al Borak Handicap Mile bridges the divide between Maria, Beeston, and, Arlington. Has to be a doozie denouement, as none of them have ever been out of the frame.

Daytime Girl is a versatile mademoiselle, capable of cropping the Montogomery Bowl after her limbering Kenyatta Cup roasting of others. Can't imagine Scott, Westwind, or Chadwick, catching Lady Spencer's Dynasty filly.

SELECTIONS

12.55 pm Vuvuzela Umlilo, Dunleavy

1.30 pm Joanna, Eccleton

2.05 pm Arlington, Maria

2.40 pm Daytime Girl, Scott

3.15 pm Bampton, Easterly

3.55 pm High Legislation, the Gambler

12:55 Race 1 The House Martin Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 3- 4) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 58. 4

2 ( 3- 5- 5) Chipping D. Tanui 57. 1

3 ( 1) Vuvuzela Umlilo H. Muya 57. 3 (SAF)

4 - Welcome P. Mungai 57. 2 Breeze (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (1/2) DUNLEAVY (2/1)

WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (4/1) CHIPPING (5/1)

1:30 Race 2 The Bob Dewar Maiden

Distance 1800m. A maiden race for three year olds & over and

winners once who have notwon since 1st February 2023. To carry

58.5kg. Mares and fillies 57kg.Four year olds and over maidens

allowed 2kg.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4) Allendale H. Muya 58. 3

2 ( 4- 4- 2) Caspar P. Mungai 58. 4

3 ( 6) Deon D. Tanui 58. 1

4 ( 2-w- 5) Eccleton J. Muhindi 58. 2

5 (w- 4- 2) Cassandra C. Kimani 57. 6

6 (w- 3) Joanna Le. Sercombe 57. 5

7 - Venetian Link P. Kiarie 55. 7

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: JOANNA (1/1) CASSANDRA (5/4) CASPAR (6/4)

ECCLETON (2/1) VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (3/1) ALLENDALE (5/1)

DEON (10/1)

2:05 Race 3 Al Borak Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 4- 1) Beeston Le. Sercombe 58. 5

2 ( 1- 2- 1) Cindy D. Tanui 58. H 4

3 ( 3- 3- 1) Maria P. Mungai 58. 6

4 ( 1- 1- 2) Arlington A. Wambua 57. 1

5 ( 1- 4- 2) Russian J. Muhindi 57. 8

Wonder (SAF)

6 ( 4- 1- 3) Eton Star P. Kiarie 53. 3

7 - Sea Eagle H. Muya 53. 7

(SAF)

8 ( 5- 2- 1) Whispers C. Kimani 53. 2

FORM GUIDE: MARIA (1/1) BEESTON (5/4) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF)

(6/4) ARLINGTON (7/4) CINDY (2/1) ETON STAR (3/1) WHISPERS

(4/1) SEA EAGLE (SAF) (5/1)

2:40 Race 4 The Montgomery Bowl

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and

over.

1 ( 1- 4- 3) Westwind R. Wako 61. 3

2 ( 1- 3- 1) Scott C. Kimani 55. 2

3 ( 2- 1- 1) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 53. 1

(SAF)

4 ( 2- 2- 4) Chadwick J. Muhindi 51. 4

FORM GUIDE: DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (1/3) WESTWIND (2/1)

CHADWICK (4/1) SCOTT (5/1)

3:15 Race 5 The Ultra Sharp Trophy

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26

and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 2- 2) Coffee Break P. Kinuthia 60. 2

(SAF)

2 ( 4- 2- 6) Rosie Le. Sercombe 59. 4

3 ( 2- 4- 4) Easterly J. Muhindi 57. 5

4 ( 3- 4- 5) Zamburak P. Mungai 54. 1

5 ( 6- 2- 2) Bampton C. Kimani 52. 6

6 ( 3- 3- 3) Grand Surabi P. Kiarie 52. 3

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: BAMPTON (1/1) EASTERLY (6/4) GRAND SURABI

(SAF) (7/4) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (2/1) ZAMBURAK (3/1) ROSIE

(4/1)

3:55 Race 6 The Alfa Romeo Trophy

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28

and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 1- 4) Bullet P. Njogu 58. 4

2 ( 2- 3- 3) Ameerah P. Mungai 53. 2

3 ( 1- 4- 5) The Gambler J. Muhindi 53. 5

4 ( 3- 2- 4) Wimborne C. Kimani 53. 1

5 ( 3- 6- 5) Pitch P. Kiarie 52. 3

6 ( 2) High Legislation M. Fundi 50. 6

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/1) THE GAMBLER (5/4)