Hejazi alerts punters as to his Kentucky Derby intentions

A $3.55 million sale purchase last May by Bob Baffert, left Hejazi, idle since October. But now he has declared intent to win the Kentucky Derby, after a hugely impressive strike at Santa Anita.

After enduring serious pace pressure from his rail post, the colt won by 1 1/4 lengths, stopping the clock in 1:14.5/10, for 6½ furlongs.

Sent from the gate with Mike Smith, Hejazi 1-2, a New York-bred colt, was shadowed by Sully (Victor Espanoza 8-1), until shaking clear from stablemate Worcester (Juan Hernandez 89-1). Worcester ran terribly well for a first outing. Definitely one for future punting.

***

Verifying made it look super simple at Oaklawn, rolling to a 5 ¼-length pounce in his 3-year-old debut for trainer Brad Cox.

Verifying, 7-5, a Justify half-brother to champion Midnight Bisou, received a preliminary Beyer Speed Figure of 97, a career career-high running the fastest mile of the meeting in prepping for a Kentucky Derby points race. Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown.

“It went better than planned,” Brad said. “We've always liked this colt. Mentally, I don't know if he's always been as polished as some of the other ones, but he's really figuring it out."

Verifying tracked front-running Gun Pilot for a while, before accelerating away from challengers – in 1:37:2/10 under Martin Garcia.

Verifying is among maybe a dozen Kentucky Derby prospects for Brad, already on four qualifying points after finishing second in the Champagne Stakes at Aqueduct.

***

Muthaiga Club is hosting a tent at the Ngong Racecourse this Sunday, in addition to their annual Derby Shindig. Members are already gearing up with fancy hats and unique attire for the Classic.