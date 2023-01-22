Hejazi alerts punters as to his Kentucky Derby intentions
A $3.55 million sale purchase last May by Bob Baffert, left Hejazi, idle since October. But now he has declared intent to win the Kentucky Derby, after a hugely impressive strike at Santa Anita.
After enduring serious pace pressure from his rail post, the colt won by 1 1/4 lengths, stopping the clock in 1:14.5/10, for 6½ furlongs.
Sent from the gate with Mike Smith, Hejazi 1-2, a New York-bred colt, was shadowed by Sully (Victor Espanoza 8-1), until shaking clear from stablemate Worcester (Juan Hernandez 89-1). Worcester ran terribly well for a first outing. Definitely one for future punting.
***
Verifying made it look super simple at Oaklawn, rolling to a 5 ¼-length pounce in his 3-year-old debut for trainer Brad Cox.
Verifying, 7-5, a Justify half-brother to champion Midnight Bisou, received a preliminary Beyer Speed Figure of 97, a career career-high running the fastest mile of the meeting in prepping for a Kentucky Derby points race. Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown.
“It went better than planned,” Brad said. “We've always liked this colt. Mentally, I don't know if he's always been as polished as some of the other ones, but he's really figuring it out."
Verifying tracked front-running Gun Pilot for a while, before accelerating away from challengers – in 1:37:2/10 under Martin Garcia.
Verifying is among maybe a dozen Kentucky Derby prospects for Brad, already on four qualifying points after finishing second in the Champagne Stakes at Aqueduct.
***
Muthaiga Club is hosting a tent at the Ngong Racecourse this Sunday, in addition to their annual Derby Shindig. Members are already gearing up with fancy hats and unique attire for the Classic.
What is particularly special? World Horse Racing - the most viewed global platform, will be filming in its entirety, with ITV presenter, Francesca Cumani. This is going to create exposure like no other before, generating valuable income for the sport.