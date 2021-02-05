Head of global boxing body to meet local sports officials

The International Boxing Association (Aiba) President, Umar Kremlev, arrives in the country on Saturday.

Kremlev, who is expected to arrive in the country at 1.30pm, will proceed to Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi, where he will meet top officials from the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK).

The Russian will hold a press briefing after the meeting. Kremlev, who will be accompanied by African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) President Mohamed Moustahsane, will visit the national boxing team which is training at AV Gymnasium in Nairobi.

BFK’s communication manager, Duncan Kuria has said that the highlight of Kremlev’s visit will be on Sunday when he will preside over Aiba African Virtual Forum.

Aiba’s Board of Directors wil join national federations representatives in the Aiba African Virtual Forum which is being held in Africa for the first time.

“The meeting will present a unique platform for communication between Aiba and national federations from the continent. Presidents of African national federations will be able to receive feedback from the Aiba leadership on a range of issues,” Kuria said.

In a statement on Aiba’s website, Kremlev stated that the agenda of the forum will be intense.

“It includes a presentation of the new Aiba Committees and competition calendar, Aiba development plan for national federations, communication strategy, anti-doping seminars by the ITA representative, legal team report, and a question and answer session.

“I am sure that together with national federations, we can build a sustainable and prosperous future. We need to unite and show a joint effort to meet the expectations of the IOC. We have a huge potential to overcome all our difficulties,” added the Aiba president.

A delighted Moustahsane, who welcomed Kremlev to Africa, said that African boxing has never experienced an open dialogue with the Aiba leadership, making the forum an important.