Grand National: Facts for anticipated spectacle on April 15

After Pineau De Re became the fifth veteran in a row to win in 2014, the Grand National has been dominated by horses who are aged either eight or nine, with six of the last seven winners falling in that category.

That bodes well for Corach Rambler, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, and, Our Power. Noble Yeats, who slammed it last year, became the first seven-year-old since before World War Two.

Willie Mullins is sending Gaillard du Mesnil, and Mister Incredible, both at odds of 12-1. The trainer is very much in the form right now. Imagine when Bobbyjo struck in 1999, no winner has carried less than 10 stone 3 lbs. Nine of the last 12 had never run around Aintree, so, lack of experience over Aintree's famous fences,

Cheltenham Festival form has to be respected given that half of the last ten strikers have run at the festival.

Delta Work is attempting to emulate Tiger Roll by following up his win in the Cross Country, something his former stablemate managed in 2018 and 2019 for Gordon Elliot.

Delta Work and Galvin, are Gordon's best chances. Many Clouds was sixth behind Coneygree in the 2015 Gold Cup before winning the National on his next start. This is encouraging for Noble Yeats, who stayed on for fourth in last month's Gold Cup.

Pineau De Re was third in the Pertemps Final before successfully going back over the larger obstacles at Aintree in 2014, demonstrating that a prep run over hurdles can work.

Corach Rambler is garnering interest quickly. Lucinda Russell knows what it takes, having been successful in 2017 with One For Arthur. There are fifty-five declarations thus far, but only forty are able to compete. Ain't that a Shame from Henry de Bromhead's yard, is being ridden by Rachel Blackmore at 20-1.

Lovely horse. Might not stay. Captain Kangaroo really should be balloted out. His recent form is unseated, fell, pulled up, fell, and pulled up.

That is a joke. No wonder he is 100-1. The greatest race on earth began in 1839. It is a handicap steeplechase over an official distance of about 4 miles, 2.5 furlongs, and, 30 fences over two laps.