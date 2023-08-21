Good Earth shot from the stalls prompts stewards' inquiry
Good Earth (Connor Planas 4-1), cruised through the 1,000m handicap for Michael Herrington, although the six-year-old's rapid start prompted a stewards' inquiry.
Having reviewed the incident, stewards were satisfied there had been no infringement. It was found that Good Earth anticipated jumping when the hood was removed and accelerated the same moment as starting was effected.
Good Earth finished a short head in front of Lil Guff, with Spring Bloom a further short-head back. Connor said afterwards: “We 100 per cent won that in the stalls, I’ve never sat on a horse who jumps so fast. He took a couple of lengths out of them, and travelled beautifully, picking up again close to the wire.
***
Island Bandit (Billy Loughnane 3-1), bagged the mile handicap second year running, for Heather Main on the concluding evening of this year’s Sky Bet Sunday Series. The four-year-old made the most of it, holding on convincingly.
Prize money has been excellent. Two horses had the opportunity to scoop a £100,000 bonus by claiming their third win. Derry Lad was the first to chance his arm for Irish trainer Kevin Coleman. However, he was never able to land a blow in a slowly run contest won by Graignes. Blow Your Horn (Richard Kingscote 7-1), had his chance at the bonus, but was never involved in sixth.
***
Andrea Atzeni from Sardinia, showed exceptional timing at Deauville, both in steering Vandeek in the dying strides of the Sumbe Prix Morny, while giving any potential new employers a powerful reminder of his talents just a week before departure from Britain for a contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club.
While that new adventure means Andrea will not be able to maintain the partnership with Vandeek, his parting gift was a first Group 1 success for trainers Simon and Ed Crisford.
French-trained, Ramatuelle (Aurelien Lemaitre 2-1), seemed to be on a roll, but had to give their best to Vandeek by a short neck. River Tiber emerged from his late injury scare with credit, two lengths back in third. His Highness Shaikh Khaleid, was not around to see Vandeek, but there will be plenty other opportunities. He has been cut to 7-2, for next month's Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, 6-1 for the Dewhurst Stakes in October, and, 14-1 for the Guineas.