Good Earth shot from the stalls prompts stewards' inquiry

Good Earth (Connor Planas 4-1), cruised through the 1,000m handicap for Michael Herrington, although the six-year-old's rapid start prompted a stewards' inquiry.

Having reviewed the incident, stewards were satisfied there had been no infringement. ​​It was found that Good Earth anticipated jumping when the hood was removed and accelerated the same moment as starting was effected.

Good Earth finished a short head in front of Lil Guff, with Spring Bloom a further short-head back. Connor said afterwards: “We 100 per cent won that in the stalls, I’ve never sat on a horse who jumps so fast. He took a couple of lengths out of them, and travelled beautifully, picking up again close to the wire.

***

Island Bandit (Billy Loughnane 3-1), bagged the mile handicap second year running, for Heather Main on the concluding evening of this year’s Sky Bet Sunday Series. The four-year-old made the most of it, holding on convincingly.

Prize money has been excellent. Two horses had the opportunity to scoop a £100,000 bonus by claiming their third win. Derry Lad was the first to chance his arm for Irish trainer Kevin Coleman. However, he was never able to land a blow in a slowly run contest won by Graignes. Blow Your Horn (Richard Kingscote 7-1), had his chance at the bonus, but was never involved in sixth.

***

Andrea Atzeni from Sardinia, showed exceptional timing at Deauville, both in steering Vandeek in the dying strides of the Sumbe Prix Morny, while giving any potential new employers a powerful reminder of his talents just a week before departure from Britain for a contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

While that new adventure means Andrea will not be able to maintain the partnership with Vandeek, his parting gift was a first Group 1 success for trainers Simon and Ed Crisford.