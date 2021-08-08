Gold Pot wins Steward's Cup at Ngong

Jockey Lesley Sercombe guides Gold Pot during a training session at Ngong Race Course on September 18, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe), 5, is back to normal service. He won a mile two weeks ago, perfectly revitalising seeing as he is normally genetically programmed to sprinting.

