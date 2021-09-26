Godolphin strike again in Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap at Newmarket

The Rowley Mile at Newmarket belonged to Bedouin's Story (Jamie Spencer 40-1). Saeed Bin Suroor, responsible for Benbatl a day earlier in the Joel Stakes, actually provided Godolphin with their first ever win in this cavalry charge (as it has become known).

Jamie Spencer is a specialist at emerging from last to first, but when there are twenty-six runners, that task is even greater.

There was some late betting on Anmaat (Jim Crowley 11-2). He ran particularly well in front, until Bedouin's Story spoiled desires. Ametist (David Probert 22-1), was third, just necking of Zozimus (Wayne Lordan 100-1).

Jamie won the Cambridgeshire fifteen years ago on Formal Degree, so he was due another crack at it. Magical Morning (Frankie Dettori 9-1), was totally out-classed in 23rd position. 1:49:5/10 is slow, but then there are so many undulations and contours to negotiate.

***

Art Power (David Allan 4-5), cruised away by 5 lengths, scoring sweetly in the Curragh's William Hill Ireland Renaissance Stakes. The four-year-old grey, trained by Tim Easterby, was nothing short of stunning, after a decent third in Ascot's Diamond Jubilee.