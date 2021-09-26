Godolphin strike again in Cambridgeshire Heritage Handicap at Newmarket

 The Rowley Mile at Newmarket belonged to Bedouin's Story (Jamie Spencer 40-1). Saeed Bin Suroor, responsible for Benbatl a day earlier in the Joel Stakes, actually provided Godolphin with their first ever win in this cavalry charge (as it has become known).

