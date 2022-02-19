Glory Fortune lands most valuable handicap in Britain

Tom Lacey was quietly confident that the Betfair Hurdle, should bolster Glory Fortune (Stan Shepherd 20-1), for a nice run at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old held of an engaging I Like To Move It (Sam Twiston Davies 12-1), to snap Britain's most valuable handicap. For much of the straight, Glory Fortune appeared to have the race sewn up, but a mistake at the last allowed I Like To Move It, a life-line - albeit being short-lived, when Glory Fortune got his nose down to the wire.

A costly 54,358 Sterling Pound loss resulted from that hope. First Street (James Bowen 14-1), and Lord Baddesley (Nick Sholfield 66-1), were packed together just behind. Shepherd also won the Welsh Grand National, so this gave him an extra adrenalin rush. Jetoile (Lorcan Williams 8-1), did well for two miles, but then weakened rapidly to finish last of 14 runners, by 40 lengths.

***

Going from the absurd, to total disrespectful recklessness for money, listen to this sad tale of woe. The late twist in Super Bowl LVI, proved extraordinarily brutal for racehorse owner and Houston businessman, Jim McIngvale, 71.

He threw away $9.5 million (£7m) as the Cincinnati Bengals fell short in Sunday's biggest game. Jim, better known as Mattress Mack, came desperately close to a $16m windfall on the Bengals, only for the Los Angeles Rams to snatch fame in a heart-beat.

With just 1.25 seconds left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game, giving the Rams a second Super Bowl title by a score of 23-20. Jim initially gambled $4.5m on the Bengals money-line, before adding another $5m bet - the largest in Super Bowl history,





Owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain, Jim is the owner of US champion sprinter, Runhappy, who won six consecutive events, including the Breeders' Cup Sprint. Jim was lucky in 2021's Super Bowl, earning $2.75m.