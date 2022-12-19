Giver not a Taker heads Crypto Ride at Los Alamitos

Giver not a Taker earned his third win from five starts, completing a mile in 1:38.11/10. The race, restricted to juveniles bred or sired in California, was marred early on when leader, Please Focus, ducked out and unseated Mario Gutierrez. Please Focus, ran loose afterwards but was uninjured. Mario also escaped unscathed. Geezer (Tiago Pereira 5-1), was definitely affected by Please Focus crossing his path, ending up in third, quite a bit behind Crypto. *** Willie Mullins is totally positive about Galopin Des Champs (Paul Townend 3-1), ahead of his belated reappearance in the John Durkan, eight days later than planned. Fakir D’Oudairies is the main worry, as a specialist 2.5 miler. In fact, you may remember him having done terribly well in the Aintree Grand National. Jumping smoothly and returning safely is always their main concern.

Fakir has taken a little longer to become strong this season, like them all, fighting miserably cold weather. It is an event worth biting on as a precursor to the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Willie has already won the John Durkan nine times, so let us see if Galopin Des Champs can continue the trend. These two giants are expected to punch a blow one way or another. Can't believe anything else matches them.

***

Paul Nicholls has already landed a record 12 runnings of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, Boxing Day. No need to go against that. He has a handful of chippy entries. Bravemansgame, Hitman, Frodon, and Pic D'Orhy. So what about Protektorat, Red Happy,

Royale Pagailleh Noble Yeats, Millers Bank, and L'Homme Presse? They are not there for fillers. Strictly business as well, if Paul Nicholls fails.