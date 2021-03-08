Giannis wins MVP as Team LeBron dominates 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team LeBron James is presented the MVP award after his team defeated Team Duran during the 70th NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on March 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Timothy A. Clary | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The NBA and the players union agreed to hold Sunday's modified All-Star Game weekend, salvaging a scaled-down showcase after the pandemic scuttled plans to hold the event earlier in Indianapolis.
  • This is the second straight year using the new scoring format which calls for an “Elam Ending,” which provides a target score during an untimed fourth quarter. Team LeBron dominated the first three quarters to take a 146-125 lead into the final quarter. 
  • That set a winning target score of 170 which Team LeBron easily achieved despite being outscored 25-24 in the fourth by Team Durant.

Atlanta

