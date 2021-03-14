Giannis triple-double fuels Bucks, Harden powers Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on March 13, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Stephen Gosling | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Milwaukee's Khris Middleton made two free throws with 32.9 seconds to play then forced a driving Westbrook into a miss with 25 seconds left
  • Kyrie Irving added 18 points for the Nets, who remained without star Kevin Durant as he recovers from a hamstring strain
  • The New York Knicks notched their 20th win of the season, 119-97 over the Thunder in Oklahoma City, fueled by Julius Randle's second triple-double of the season

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.