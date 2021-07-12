Giannis scores 41 as Bucks trim Suns' lead in NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns plays defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during Game Three of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Photo credit: Nathaniel S. Butler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who had 42 points and 12 rebounds in a game two loss, joined Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 and LeBron James in 2016 as the only NBA Finals players with back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound performances.
  • Antetokounmpo hit 14-of-23 shots from the floor and 13-of-17 from the free throw line to lead the Bucks to a crucial victory, as no team has ever rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.

Milwaukee, United States 

