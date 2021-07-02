Giannis-less Bucks roll over Hawks to take series lead

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 01, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Photo credit: Stacy Revere | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Brook Lopez had a season-high 33 points, Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists and Khris Middleton finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who grabbed a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from reaching the NBA finals for the first time since 1974.
  • Milwaukee won despite playing without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with an injured knee. He watched the game from the sidelines, standing with his teammates almost the entire game.

Los Angeles, United States

