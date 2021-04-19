George Mayienga named national women's basketball team coach

Experienced George Mayienga has been appointed the new national women's basketball team head coach ahead of the Afro basket qualifiers to be staged in Cairo in June.

At the same time, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has named a 24 strong member squad which starts training on April 30 ahead of the Zone Five qualifiers expected to bring together Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi,Tanzania, Somalia and hosts Egypt.

KBF Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi, while naming the squad and the technical bench, said Kenya wants to start early preparations to ensure they regain their top spot in the region after finishing second behind Uganda during the last qualifiers held in Kampala in June 2019

According to Kisoi, Mayienga, currently attached to Uganda's JKL Dolphines men and women's teams, will be assisted by KPA's Mike Opel, Eagle Wings head coach Eunice Ouma and Strathmore's Tony Ochieng.

Mayienga was an assistant to the late Smarts Olumbo back in 2007 during the Zone Five qualifiers in Rwanda.

Morans coach Lizz Mills has been drafted into the five member technical bench as a technical assistant, while Sylvia Kamau, Equity Bank women coach, will be team manager.

Mayienga also coached United States International University (USIU) men and women's teams, winning back-to-back national league titles with the women's team in 2014 and 2015

This will be the first time Kenya will be assembling a women's team after the 2019 Afrobasket finals in Dakar, Senegal.

Kisoi said the federation has blended the team with both the young and experienced players to ensure continuity.

Trail-blazer Felmas Adhiambo Koranga of NCAA side Troy University will lead the foreign legion, which also has Victoria Reynold Wanjara, Brenda Wasuda and Clara Rotich, all based in the United States.

Spain based Mercy Wanyama, younger sister to Victor Wanyama, Rose Ouma Nalo, who is based in Dubai, Georgia Adhiambo, who plays for Ubumwe of Rwanda and Purity Auma who is based in Bangladesh complete the list of foreign based stars.

Local based players will be led by KPA captain Vilma Achieng, Melissa Akinyi ,daughter of former Kenya international John Bobby Ogola and Becky Muthoni Nkatha, arguably Kenya's best shooting guard.

Also in the team are young stars Ashley Minayo of Riara University and Medina Okot ,a Form three student at Kaya Tiwi secondary and one of the tallest players in the Kenyan league at 6'6.

"Through consultation with Kenyan women basketball league coaches and the technical team, we came up with a formidable squad which should start training on April 30 when they will be unveiled as they seek to emulate their male counterparts, Morans," Kisoi added.

Full squad

Felmas Koranga-Troy University, USA, Mercy Wanyama- AD Cortegada, Spain,Victoria Wanjara- USA,Clara Rotich- Tyler Junior College,Purity Auma-Bagladesh, Brenda Adhiambo Washington, USA, Rose Ouma-Al Nasr, UAE,,Mary Lisa- KPA, Natalie Akinyi- KPA,Melisa Akinyi- Equity, Velma Achieng- KPA,Selina Okumu- KPA,Georgia Adhiambo- Ubumwe BC , Rwanda,Christine Akinyi- Zetech, Jemmimah Knight- Storms,

16. MaryAnne Nyagaki- Equity, Liz Okumu- UON,Medina Okot- KPA, Ritah Oluoch- Equity,Becky Muthoni Nkatha- KPA,Taudencia Katumbi- KPA and Ashley Minayo- Riara

Head Coach

George Mayienga

Asst.coaches

Mike Opel

Eunice Ouma

Tony Ochieng

Technical assistant

Liz Mills