George Mayienga named national women's basketball team coach

George Mayienga (left) has been appointed as the national women's basketball team coach.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kisoi said the federation has blended the team with both the young and experienced players to ensure continuity.
  • Trail-blazer Felmas Adhiambo Koranga of NCAA side Troy University will lead the foreign legion, which also has Victoria Reynold Wanjara, Brenda Wasuda and Clara Rotich, all based in the United States.

Experienced George Mayienga has been appointed the new national women's basketball team head coach ahead of the Afro basket qualifiers to be staged in Cairo in June.

