Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

George keeps Clippers alive as Suns downed

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 28, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Phoenix coach Monty Williams meanwhile said the Clippers had played with "desperation."
  • "It was pretty obvious that we can't play with a 'show up' mentality," Williams said. "We showed up in the first quarter -- and they played with desperation.
  • "The desperation has to be there. You can't just show up and expect them to give it to you."

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.