George carries Clippers over Suns in NBA semi-final series

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers shoots a three point basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 24, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Adam Pantozzi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Reggie Jackson added 23 points and Croatian center Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Clippers pulled within 2-1 of the Suns in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals with game four set for Saturday in Los Angeles.
  • It was a crucial victory for the Clippers as no team in NBA history has ever won a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.

Los Angeles, United States

