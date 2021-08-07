General Lee primed to salute Drap D'or Trophy at Ngong

General Lee ticks all requisite boxes in the Drap D'or Trophy, but still has plenty to fear from Frankie, Anjoli, and, Quasar. General Lee, who just won Ngong's Kenya Derby, has his antennae pricked for the St Leger Classic, come August 22.

Penultimate junctures of the season always have limited runners, worldwide. No reason for panic stations.

Shame the Nairobi Town Plate, normally restricted to Ladies, and does not have even one Dolly to continue its heritage. Class Action, Karowe, Wind Rose, and, Coralline, are tickety-boo competitors.

They should be within ear-shot of each other by the wire. Gold Pot dismayed pundits when recently converting his forte, from sprinting to a mile. Being brought back to 1,200m, will dish Gold Pot with more familiar territory in the Stewards Cup, although Firing Line receives our vote - mindful of her immaculate uniformity.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Class Action, Karowe

1.30 pm Respectable Judd, Chyulu Hills

2.00 pm Bullet, The Bar

2.30 pm Firing Line, Gold Pot

3.00 pm La Cha Cha, Free Dawn

3.30 pm General Lee, Quasar

1:00 Race 1 The Nairobi Town Plate

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. Restricted to Amateurs (claim 3.5kg) 5kg Claimers (claim 1.5kg) and 3.5kg

1 ( 2- 3- 3) Karowe K. Nganga (5.0) 57.0 2

2 ( 4- 7- 4) Wind Rose (SAF) G. Ndegwa (5.0) 56.0 4

3 ( 3- 3- 1) Class Action P. Kinuthia (3.5) 55.0 3

4 ( 4- 1- 5) Coralline M. Fundi (5.0) 54.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CLASS ACTION (1/1) WIND ROSE (SAF)

(5/4) CORALLINE (2/1) KAROWE (5/2)

1:30 Race 2 The Brighton Bowl

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 12 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 1- 2) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 60.0 H 2

2 ( 4-w- 7) Supreme Rock P. Kiarie 58.0 4

3 ( 4- 2- 2) Miss Zuri J. Kultiang 55.0 3

4 ( 6-w- 4) Chyulu Hills D. Tanui 51.0 1

FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (4/7) MISS ZURI

(2/1) SUPREME ROCK (4/1) CHYULU HILLS (5/1)

2:00 Race 3 The Montgomery Bowl

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.





1 ( 3- 4- 1) Marais D. Miri 57.0 T 5

2 ( 6- 3- 5) Quickfire R. Kibet 57.0 4

3 ( 2- 3- 2) The Bar (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 H 2

4 ( 3- 4- 4) Lady Eccles Le. Sercombe 56.0 H 3

5 ( 2- 1- 2) Bullet J. Muhindi 54.0 1





FORM GUIDE: THE BAR (SAF) (5/4) BULLET (6/4) LADY

ECCLES (3/1) QUICKFIRE (4/1) MARAIS (5/1)

2:30 Race 4 The Steward's Cup - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 1200m. A terms race for two year olds and over.

Two year olds to carry 51.5kg,three year olds 58.5kg and four year olds & over 59kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 3- 3- 1) Gold Pot (SAF) Le. Sercombe 59.0 1

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Century Fox R. Kibet 58.5 4

3 ( 3- 2- 1) Dusha (ZIM) J. Muhindi 57.5 2

4 ( 1- 1-w) Firing Line P. Mungai 57.5 3

FORM GUIDE: GOLD POT (SAF) (4/7) FIRING LINE (1/1)

CENTURY FOX (5/4) DUSHA (ZIM) (6/4)

3:00 Race 5 The Spanish Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 3- 6- 3) Free Dawn (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 5

2 ( 5- 5- 4) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 3

3 ( 1- 5- 9) Steel Drum R. Kibet 54.0 H 2

4 ( 7- 8- 8) Wesley D. Miri 54.0 H 7

5 ( 3- 5- 6) Winter Comet (ZIM) P. Mungai 54.0 H 6

6 ( 7- 3- 1) La Cha Cha (SAF) J. Kultiang 53.0 1

7 ( 1- 3- 2) Deodoro P. Kiarie 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: GRACE KELLY (SAF) (5/4) FREE DAWN

(SAF) (7/4) DEODORO (2/1) LA CHA CHA (SAF) (3/1)

STEEL DRUM (5/1) WINTER COMET (ZIM) (7/1) WESLEY

3:30 Race 6 The Drap d'Or Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 1- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 60.0 1

2 ( 2- 3- 1) Anjoli (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 59.0 H 2

3 ( 2- 1- 1) Frankie Le. Sercombe 59.0 4

4 ( 5- 2- 1) Quasar (SAF) R. Kibet 56.0 3

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) ANJOLI (SAF) (5/4)