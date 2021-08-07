General Lee primed to salute Drap D'or Trophy at Ngong

General Lee

General Lee ridden by jockey James Muhindi (left in stripes) charges from behind on the bend to win 1600m The Micky Migdoll Mile race, at Ngong race course, on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

General Lee ticks all requisite boxes in the Drap D'or Trophy, but still has plenty to fear from Frankie, Anjoli, and, Quasar. General Lee, who just won Ngong's Kenya Derby, has his antennae pricked for the St Leger Classic, come August 22.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.