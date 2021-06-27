General Lee lends supremacy to Kenya Derby at Ngong
- General Lee bestowed the tingle of being in the presence of a Pegasus, for Mary Binks and trainer, Stewart McCann.
Jockey James Muhindi summoned General Lee to the front when Class Action was attempting a gate to wire pop.
As it happens, All over Again intervened for second place with Class Action third, suddenly unanchored fifteen lengths down. Wesley did not wish to exit his stall until it was too late for catching-up. The rest were 'kaputified' by the 2,400m expedition.
James Muhindi was potency personified all afternoon. He also captured the Breeding Futurity Stakes Mervyn Ridley Challenge Sprint on Pretty Pearl, and, Diamond Handicap on Bullet, both for Oliver Gray.
As a stallion, Westonian sired four. Naivasha and Nakuru travellers were not amused as traffic was held up for eight hours by the Safari Rally. Some horses were affected, while others coped - hence many withdrawals, or poor showings.
Ngong Results
12.45 pm - First Race - Lazarin Handicap (1,600m)
1. La Cha Cha (Josphat Kultiang)
2. Risque (James Muhindi)
3. Glitter (David Miri)
Chyulu Hills withdrawn due to traffic fatigue
Distance: 1.4/12. Time: 1:35:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 3
Owned and trained by Joe Muya
1.20 pm - Second Race - The Louis Cup (2,800m)
1. Coralline (Peter Kinuthia) Westonian-Dimatinna
2. Miss Zuri (Daniel Tanui)
3. Winter Comet (Wycliffe Matee)
4. Supreme Rock (Patrick Mungai)
Distance: neck/1.75/5. Time: 3:13:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4
Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray
1.55 pm - Third Race - Nimbus Maiden (2,400m)
1. Fancy Dan (Josphat Kultiang)
2. Respectable Judd (James Muhindi)
3. Rainbow Moon (Daniel Tanui)
Distance: 3.4/4/23.5. Time: 2:44:1/10. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned and trained by Joe Muya
2.30 pm - Fourth Race - The Nairac Gold Circle Plate (1,600m)
1. Frankie (Patrick Mungai) Westonian-Calendar Girl
2. Unforgettable (Michael Fundi)
3. The Bar (James Muhindi)
4. Marais (Wycliffe Matee)
Shaman withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 5/head/1.75. Time: 1:38:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 9
Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
3.05 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Derby Classic (2,400m)
1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee
2. All over Again (Patrick Mungai)
3. Class Action (Peter Kinuthia)
4. Lake Galilee (Daniel Tanui)
5. Zamburak (David Miri)
Distance: 1.4/15/1.5 Time: 2:36:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 10
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann
3.40 pm - Sixth Race - The Breeding Futurity Mervyn Ridley Challenge Cup Stakes (1,000m)
1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup
2. Westwind (Richard Kibet)
3. Crumpet (Wycliffe Matee)
It's a Date withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 12:2.5. Time: 1:02:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 3
Owned by Nduati, Oliver Gray, Duncanson, Hanaria. Trainer Oliver Gray
4.15 pm - Seventh Race - Diamond Handicap (1,400m)
1. Bullet (James Muhindi)
2. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Compadre (Richard Kibet)
Impala withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 5.4/6.5. Time: 1:29:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 3
Owned by Doctor Joe Wanjui, Nduati, Mutuota. Trainer Oliver Gray
Next Meeting July Eleven - for the Delamere Gold Vase, Kenya Police Cup, Air Force Cup, Lord McMillan Cup, Tankard Trophy, and, Tote Kenya Cup.