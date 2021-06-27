General Lee lends supremacy to Kenya Derby at Ngong

James Muhindi

Jockey James Muhindi celebrates aboard General Lee with the owner Mary Binks (2nd right), trainer Stewart McCann (right) Assistant Trainer Julie McCann (left) after winning the Kenya Derby on June 27, 2021, at the Ngong race course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

What you need to know:

  • General Lee bestowed the tingle of being in the presence of a Pegasus, for Mary Binks and trainer, Stewart McCann.

You couldn't really put a price on the gift that General Lee brought to the Kenya Derby Classic. It bestowed the tingle of being in the presence of a Pegasus, for Mary Binks and trainer, Stewart McCann.

