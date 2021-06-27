General Lee lends supremacy to Kenya Derby at Ngong

You couldn't really put a price on the gift that General Lee brought to the Kenya Derby Classic. It bestowed the tingle of being in the presence of a Pegasus, for Mary Binks and trainer, Stewart McCann.

Jockey James Muhindi summoned General Lee to the front when Class Action was attempting a gate to wire pop.

Families arrive at the Ngong race course on June 27, 2021 ahead of The Kenya Derby race. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

As it happens, All over Again intervened for second place with Class Action third, suddenly unanchored fifteen lengths down. Wesley did not wish to exit his stall until it was too late for catching-up. The rest were 'kaputified' by the 2,400m expedition.

James Muhindi was potency personified all afternoon. He also captured the Breeding Futurity Stakes Mervyn Ridley Challenge Sprint on Pretty Pearl, and, Diamond Handicap on Bullet, both for Oliver Gray.

As a stallion, Westonian sired four. Naivasha and Nakuru travellers were not amused as traffic was held up for eight hours by the Safari Rally. Some horses were affected, while others coped - hence many withdrawals, or poor showings.

Jockeys and their horses at the starting stalls during The Kenya Derby on June 27, 2021 at the Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ngong Results

12.45 pm - First Race - Lazarin Handicap (1,600m)

1. La Cha Cha (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Risque (James Muhindi)

3. Glitter (David Miri)

Chyulu Hills withdrawn due to traffic fatigue

Distance: 1.4/12. Time: 1:35:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 3

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

1.20 pm - Second Race - The Louis Cup (2,800m)

Jockey Peter Kinuthia poses with The Louis Trophy at Ngong race course, on June 27, 2021.Knuthia won the The Louis Cup race aboard Coralline. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Coralline (Peter Kinuthia) Westonian-Dimatinna

2. Miss Zuri (Daniel Tanui)

3. Winter Comet (Wycliffe Matee)

4. Supreme Rock (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: neck/1.75/5. Time: 3:13:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.55 pm - Third Race - Nimbus Maiden (2,400m)

Jockey Patrick Mungai guides Romeo Foxtrot during The Nairac Gold Circle Plate race at Ngong race course on June 27th 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Fancy Dan (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Respectable Judd (James Muhindi)

3. Rainbow Moon (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 3.4/4/23.5. Time: 2:44:1/10. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

2.30 pm - Fourth Race - The Nairac Gold Circle Plate (1,600m)

Coralline ridden by Peter Kinuthia leads Supreme Rock guided by Patrick Mungai on June 27, 2021 during The Louis Cup race at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Frankie (Patrick Mungai) Westonian-Calendar Girl

2. Unforgettable (Michael Fundi)

3. The Bar (James Muhindi)

4. Marais (Wycliffe Matee)

Shaman withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 5/head/1.75. Time: 1:38:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 9

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Derby Classic (2,400m)

Jockey James Muhindi diaplays The Kenya Derby Trophy he won aboard General Lee on June 27, 2021 at the Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2. All over Again (Patrick Mungai)

3. Class Action (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Lake Galilee (Daniel Tanui)

5. Zamburak (David Miri)

Distance: 1.4/15/1.5 Time: 2:36:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 10

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

3.40 pm - Sixth Race - The Breeding Futurity Mervyn Ridley Challenge Cup Stakes (1,000m)

Jockey Patrick Mungai lifts the Nairac Gold Circle Plate which he won aboard Romeo Foxtrot on June 27th 2021 at the Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Westwind (Richard Kibet)

3. Crumpet (Wycliffe Matee)

It's a Date withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 12:2.5. Time: 1:02:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 3

Owned by Nduati, Oliver Gray, Duncanson, Hanaria. Trainer Oliver Gray

4.15 pm - Seventh Race - Diamond Handicap (1,400m)

General Lee (4th from right) charges from behind,while jostling for space during The Kenya Derby race, on June 27, 2021 at the Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Bullet (James Muhindi)

2. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Compadre (Richard Kibet)

Impala withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 5.4/6.5. Time: 1:29:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Doctor Joe Wanjui, Nduati, Mutuota. Trainer Oliver Gray