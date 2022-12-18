General Banker captures Great White Way

General Banker (Eric Cancel 5-1), rallied smartly down his lane wearing blinkers, to nab the $500,000 Great White Way division of New York's Stallion Stakes Series.

The 1,400m sprint for eligible New York-sired juveniles, at Aqueduct Racetrack, saw James Ferraro's General Banker making his eighth start, as the most experienced horse in an 11-strong field. He proved his worth with an 8.5 length punch, over a muddy main track.

The success topped an auspicious afternoon for McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds. His stallions were responsible for other poignant results.

Really nice for the owner, John Forma, a loyal customer of forty years. Definitely the biggest win of his sojourn.

General Banker settled in fifth position as Vacation Dance (Manny Franco 3-1), thought he might be in the money already. Ramblin Wreck then came into the picture holding a precarious lead, as Vacation Dance ran out of steam.

General Banker could be contained no longer, sprinting through the wire in 1:25.4/10.

Ramblin' Wreck stayed on to complete the exacta with Lifetime of Chance, Playingwithmatches, Bustino Santino, Zapruder, Jackson Heights, Vacation Dance, Incantation, Tater and Tot, and Laurel Valley, completing the order of finish.

***

Les Bon Temps (Jpse Lezcano 6-5), doubled up on stakes scores in the other $500,000 Fifth Avenue division of New York's Stallion Stakes Series.

Conditioned by Mike Maker, the Laoban bay, maintained her winning ways, with a stalk-and-pounce strategy.

Lezcano hustled Les Bon Temps out of the inside post in a loaded 10-packed field, and saved ground in fifth position as Forces Sweetheart went bundling along.

Forces Sweetheart led the field into the turn with Central Speed, Fema Funds, and Sweet Liberty lobbying into contention. Sweet Liberty was full of run but bolted late in the turn as Les Bon Temps took the lead with Midtown Lights and Little Linzee taking aim. But there was no denying Les Bon Temps, resolute to the wire in 1:27.2/10.