Galeron settles for Goffs Million at the Dublin Curragh

Champagne flowed liberally when Galeron (Shane Foley 16-1), bought for only a minimal amount at the Sales by Gary Robinson, tripled his purchasing price in the Goffs Million.

Along with his wife, Leanne, and winning trainer, Charlie Hills, Gary vowed to keep a promise he made when first hatching the plan to run in Ireland's richest race. The promise was to go to Las Vegas.

It took 1:26:3/10 to cover 1,400m. Helsing, Ramazan, and, Magical Sunset, followed for places. There were nineteen runners, all closely bunched the full way. Rewards were given to nine finishers, so, it is well worth a trip over from every corner of Britain Charlie has clicked the Breeders' Cup, Royal Ascot and plenty more, but Galeron's success was by far the richest purse he ever collected. He also yielded a couple of winners at Haydock.

***

Although Verry Elleegant is now in the care of French conditioner, Francis Graffard, it's an Australian jockey engaged for the Prix de l'Arc.

An 11-time Group Oner, when trained by Chris Waller in Australia, Verry Elleegant will be reunited with Mark Zahra, who has ridden her three times before.

They formed a formidable partnership during Melbourne's Spring Carnival with the Turnbull Stakes, and, Caulfield Cup before going on to finish seventh behind Twilight Payment in the Melbourne Cup.

The decision was made due to the unavailability of Christophe Soumillon, who is set in stone on French Derby winner Vadeni. Frankie Dettori, is booked for Torquator Tasso.