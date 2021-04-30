Fury v Joshua megafight 'dead in the water'

Britain's Anthony Joshua (right) lands a punch on Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev (left) during their heavyweight world title match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. 

Photo credit: Andrew Couldridge | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fight will be the richest in British boxing history, with the two men holding all four of the major world titles in the heavyweight division between them.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.