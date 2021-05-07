Full-strength Clippers clobber struggling Lakers, Nets lose again

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles as he is guarded by Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter at Staples Center on May 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.


Photo credit: Harry How | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Leonard had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Clippers swept the Lakers during the regular season for the first time since 2016.
  • Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points to become just one of two Lakers in double figures scoring.

Los Angeles, United States

