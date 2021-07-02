Full house at Kenya camp as US-based Wasuda arrives

Kenya’s team training camp is now full following the arrival of America-based Brenda Wasuda on Friday from Washington.

The team is preparing for the Afrobasket qualifiers for women set for Kigali, Rwanda from July 12 to 17.

The arrival of the experienced Wasuda, an utility player who left the country for the US on a basketball academic scholarships over a decade ago, now brings to five the number of foreign-based players who have linked up with the team.

The team started training two months ago for this assignment.

Other foreign-based players, who reported to camp earlier, include US-based Victoria Atieno, Dubai-based Rose Nalo, Spain-based Mercy Wanyama and Rwanda-based Georgia Adhiambo.

Two US-based players Purity Auma and Clara Rotich, who were also expected to join the team will not be coming due to other commitment.

While Rotich is in the middle of changing schools and cannot therefore be released by her new college, Auma, one of Kenya’s finest post players,just got employment and could not therefore get release from her place of work.

Also opting out of the team are the Kenya Ports Authority duo Seline Okumu and Becky Nkatha who have been locked out by examinations and work commitment respectively.

Kenya head coach George Mayienga, who has been with the team for close to a month after returning from Uganda where he is in charge of for JKL Dolphin men and women teams, has expressed his satisfaction at the progress of the players in training.

'Good championships'

He predicted a good championships for Kenya.

“Am very happy with all the players in camp all who are showing a high work rate and at the same time very motivated, ready for the championships.

“Should this morale continue, our opponents should be ready for the battle of their lives as we seek to reclaim the Zone Five title Kenya last won 2013 when the championships were held in Dar es salaam,” he said.

Mayienga was due to reduce the team from 19 to 14 before settling for his final 12-strong travelling party early next week.

Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer Peter Orero who is in charge of the women team’s expressed optimism especially after the federation dug deep into their pocket to raise airfare for the foreign-based players.

He said this had motivated the local players and increased competition for positions in the team.

“We had to do everything within our means to get the air tickets for the foreign legion and hope for the best when the championships finally tips of on July 12,” said Orero.