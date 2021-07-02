Full house at Kenya camp as US-based Wasuda arrives

Kenya Lionesses point guard Natalie Akinyi.

Kenya Lionesses point guard Natalie Akinyi in action training session on May 30, 2021 ahead of the Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Our opponents should be ready for the battle of their lives, says Mayienga
  • Foreign-based players strengthen team ahead of Afrobasket qualifiers in Kigali

Kenya’s team training camp is now full following the arrival of America-based Brenda Wasuda on Friday from Washington.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.