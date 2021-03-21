Free Dawn rolls drums in Arkle Trophy in Ngong

The Arkle Trophy

Free Dawn (second left) ridden by Jockey Patrick Mungai charges from the pack to beat All Over Again with Jockey Richard Kibet (left) to win 1,800m The Arkle Trophy race, at Ngong race course, on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Who knew Free Dawn would progress in giant leaps after a couple of greenery blips in nursery? Owned by the Galloping Geriatrics,  Free Dawn (Patrick Mungai), was silently tracking early leader, Class Action, until she vaulted from anonymity to a different status of elevation, clamping All over Again in the Arkle Trophy.

