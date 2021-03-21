Free Dawn rolls drums in Arkle Trophy in Ngong
Who knew Free Dawn would progress in giant leaps after a couple of greenery blips in nursery? Owned by the Galloping Geriatrics, Free Dawn (Patrick Mungai), was silently tracking early leader, Class Action, until she vaulted from anonymity to a different status of elevation, clamping All over Again in the Arkle Trophy.
General Lee did not quite make the grade, but still logged on third. Class Action dissipated into the wilderness. Patsy Sercombe trained a fabulicious quintet, which now remains a defining prologue for April 11.
Sadly, Lesley was unable to compete - the Virus paid an unwarranted visit. Chicago had to be withdrawn from the Highland Blue Handicap, allowing Shaman a thirteen-length knockout blow from Grace O'Malley.
Firing Line (Patrick Mungai), broke the record clock with 0:57:3/10 in the Harry Deacon Memorial Bowl. Molto Braavo!
Ngong Results
12.55 pm - First Race - Swing Along Maiden (1,600m)
1. Steel Drum (Richard Kibet)
2. Deodoro (James Muhindi)
3. Earl Gray (Daniel Tanui)
Distance: 6/1.75/short-head. Time: 1:43:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5
Owned by David and Damon Ansell, Thilipp. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
1.00 pm - Second Race - Lofty Heights Handicap (1,600m)
1. Inca Ruler (Richard Kibet)
2. Marais (Charles Kimani)
3. Grace O'Malley (Paul Kiarie)
Distance: 2.75/2.4/2.4. Time: 1:41:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 7
Owned by Doctor Patsy Sercombe, Anna Bhaloo, Carol Bremner, and Linda Garner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
2.00 pm - Third Race - The Arkle Trophy (1,800m)
1. Free Dawn (Patrick Mungai) Philanthropist-Break of Dawn
2. All Over Again (Richard Kibet)
3. General Lee (James Muhindi)
Distance: 1/half/0.75. Time: 1:54/1/10 secs. Favourite: General Lee 7-4. Runners: 6
Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
2.35 pm - Fourth Race - Galileo Handicap (2,060m)
1. Wesley (James Muhindi)
2. Supreme Rock (Paul Kiarie)
3. La Cha Cha (Peter Kinuthia)
Distance: 1.5/6/short-head. Time: 2:12:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7
Owned by K. Allard, F. Puchercos, A. Andrade, and, Romolo/Elsa Severini. Trained by Stewart McCann
3.10 pm - Fifth Race - Highland Blue Handicap (1,800m)
1. Shaman (Patrick Mungai)
2. Grace Kelly (Kimani)
3. King of Oxted (Peter Kinuthia)
Chicago withdrawn
Distance: 13/1/6.5. Time: 1:52:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4 Owned by K. Enskog. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
3.45 pm - Sixth Race - The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl (1,000m)
1. Firing Line (Richard Kibet) Greatwallofchina-OnFire
2. Gold Pot (Kalvin Nganga)
3. Dusha (Paul Kiarie)
Distance: 1.5/2.4/3. Time: 0:57:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4 Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
Next Meeting April 11 - for the Kenya Derby, Spencer Tryon Trophy, and, Delamere Gold Vase