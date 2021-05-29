Foreign based Lionesses jet in for Afrobasket qualifiers preps

Felmas Adhiambo Koranga in action for Troy College basketball team in the US College league.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Luchivya, Dubai-based Rose Ouma Nalo and US-based Brenda Wasuda are expected in the country on June 4 and 12 respectively
  • Also called up for the championships are Purity Auma Odhiambo who is based in Bangladesh, Clara Rotich who is US based and Georgia Adhiambo who plays for Ubumwe of Rwanda
  • The team is expected to start residential training first week of June where they will stay in a bubble ahead of the qualifying tournament

United States based Victoria Reynolds Atieno and Felmas Adhiambo Koranga are in the country ready to join the national women basketball team, Lionesses for the Afrobasket qualifiers set for Cairo, Egypt in July.

