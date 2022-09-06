Flightline on a mission to out-do Baeed

Flightline (Flavian Prat 30-100), is now considered to be best in the Longines World rankings, after his devastating 19.4 length parade in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar's Thoroughbred Club. Conditioned by John Sadler, Flightline entered the stalls rated just a pound behind Baeed.

Settling briefly on the outside of Extra Hope, he soon unleashed a tremendous gallop, drawing clear from Dubai World Cupper, Country Grammar.

Talk about an unassailable lead. Spectators are not going to see that again. It was beyond sensational. He is now 11-10 for the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland. Stud Manager, Jane Lyon, could not hold back her tears.

Nothing short of a miracle run. In fact, the son of Tapit, needs to do little training before the October Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita. He is just that special. Having bopped all five previous races by an accrued total of about 1.75 football fields, his time here was 1:59:2/10 for ten furlongs, before a crowd of 12,077, was sensational. Country Grammar, Royal Ship, Express Train, Extra Hope, and, Stilleto Boy, were reduced to rubble.

Why have we not heard from this brilliant athlete? Because, blighted by injuries, he severely cut part of his hind quarter when colliding with a fence, even before training began. Then, a bruised foot and a hock strain, further delayed proceedings. Owned by five different groups. Kosta Hronis, John Sadler’s most successful client, has largely been the front man for this consortium.

***

Owen Burrows was slightly worried about merging new syndicates, but after Minzaal (Jim Crowley 2-1), whitewashed rivals in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, there was no more cause for concern.

Travelling powerfully into contention, he blasted for home to score by just under four lengths from last year's defender, Emaraaty Ana (Andrea Atzeni 7-1), Rohan (Hollie Doyle 7-1), and, Flaming Rib (Ben Curtis 14-1). The 1,200m clocked 1:08:4/10 for Minzaal, which is extremely fast.

Such hierarchical sprints are rarely this crazy. Thankfully for Owen Burrows, in his most important of seasons, this one was.