Flair and fun at Mombasa Redbull 3-on-3 tourney

Under-18 Elites team Saturday beat Queens 10-3 in Mombasa regional qualifiers held at the Aga Khan Academy to qualify for the finals of Kenya’s first nationwide 3-on-3 half-court tournament.

The two teams will be joined by men’s teams, 3geng, T-Wolves, Mamba and Predators. 3geng emerged overall winners in men’s category after beating T-Wolves 12-8 in overtime.

“What a wonderful event. This has been a long time coming. For the first time we got to showcase our talents here in Mombasa. I thank the organisers for putting together such a wonderful platform for us to play basketball. We don’t get to play the game much here at the coast, but we have a lot of talent which we hope to take to the next level,” Mamba player Lister Mponda said. “We can’t wait to go to Nairobi. We stand a chance of bringing glory to the coast.”

The event was sponsored by RedBull in conjunction with Kenya Basketball Federation.

The four teams from Mombasa will join those from Kisumu and Nairobi in the national finals to be held in Nairobi on May 28.

Kisumu will host its regional finals at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground on April 29, followed by Nairobi regional finals on May 13 at University of Nairobi basketball courts. The national finals will then take place in Nairobi on May 28.

Winners of the national championships will represent the country in the continental championship in Egypt later in the year.

Commenting on the partnership with Red Bull, Kenya Basketball Federation Vice-Chair, Hilmi Ali, said the tournament will help develop 3-on-3 basketball in the country.