First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics

Egyptian Basketball referee Sarah Gamal gestures while holding a ball during a match between the Al-Ittihad and Al-Geish teams at the Al-Ittihad Al-Sakandari Arena in the country's northern city of Alexandria, on April 17, 2021. When 3-on-3 basketball makes its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, Sarah Gamal will also be making a breakthrough, as an Arab and African woman officiating at the Games. She has had plenty of experience blazing a trail for aspiring women referees and players including at the FIBA World Youth Cup in 2018 in Belarus and at the African Women's Championship in 2017.
 

Photo credit: Hazem Gouda | AFP

By  AFP

  • She stressed that her family are fine with her travelling during a global pandemic provided she takes precautions.
  • "My family are a bit worried when I travel... but that has not diminished their enthusiastic support to me," Gamal said.
  • As she prepares to hit the court in Tokyo, Gamal has her sights on her next goals.

