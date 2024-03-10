Final fence chaos as Mackenburg unseats his jockey at Hereford

Mackenburg shot straight into the dreaded Loser's Club, theatrically unseating Theo Gillard at Hereford. Imagine, this unfolded at the final fence in a 2-mile handicap.

This last half-mile was surely only between Real Stone and Mackenberg, but more drama occurred. Real Stone fell, allowing Mackenburg a free ticket home.

Theo was sitting pretty until Mackenburg jumped awkwardly. So, Courtland (James Bowen 12-1), cashed in, even though he trailed far away. Can never tell what is in store. Owners, Jayne and Gwyn Brace were lucky as their Another Lord won a Novice Chase.

Inoui Machin, dealt a treble for James, who said afterwards: "It's been an adventurous afternoon, including when Another Lord tried to drop crossing the road going to post and repeated in the race.

If that doesn't sound enough, there was absolute carnage when Inoui Machin got his treble going. Neil Mullholland's charge had settled for a place, when eventual third Yalla Habibi, loomed large between the last two obstacles. However, he was then broadsided by the riderless Move With The Beat, who had unshipped Tom Bellamy on the first flight. All very complicating."

***

After more than a half-hour delay due to a totalizator issue, Domestic Product (Tyler Gaffalione 4-6), prevailed in a cliff-hanging four-horse finish. Running in the $400,000 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby, Florida,

The Practical Joke colt won by a slim margin from No More Time (Javier Castellano 2-1), Grand Mo and Good Money, followed, having set a strong tempo. Chad Brown's steed, covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.4/10.

There was no wagering on the Tampa Bay Derby, and the card's 12th event was cancelled. Payoffs were never posted for the Florida Oaks.

The Tampa Derby is a qualifier for Kentucky, providing points on a 50-25-15-10-5 scale to the top five finishers.

Domestic Product showed a lot of heart and perseverance after getting bumped by Grand Mo. He was pulling a little bit off a slow pace. Pity the tote was unable to function, but it will harm no one to just enjoy some sound competition, without gambling.

***

Despite returning from an eight-month sojourn, Red Carpet Ready (Luis Saez 5-1), appeared at Gulfstream Park ready to confront anything in Saturday’s $125,000 Hurricane Bertie.

Rusty Arnold's, Red Carpet, received an ideal trip.

Red Carpet saved ground behind Spirit Wind (Olivia Darling 2-1). Spirit Wind entered the stretch with Red Carpet looming dangerously while swinging to the outside.