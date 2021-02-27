Fillies Guineas scanty but pumped with class

Whoever prevails in the Fillies Guineas, will at least not encounter traffic problems. Quite few runners, although testing to denote a clear winner from All Over Again, Free Dawn, Pippa, Kenyan Queen or Salt Lake.

Better to zone in on the Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series where another smashing encounter between Western Ballad, Fast Five, and, Silverstone Air, will rock socks off - especially as it covers an unremitting 3,200m.

Silverstone Air and Western Ballad were locking horns last February in the same situation, so let us soon discover which stellar thoroughbred masters another endurance replay. Fast Five could outwit them both.

Following the evolution of Chicago, is a doddle. He makes racing look like it were made for him. Can't see anything bowling Chicago over in the Graham Trophy, unless Public Hero returns to his youthful ways of flapping his wings in front.

Selections

1.00 pm Rainbow Moon, Supreme Rock

1.35 pm Silverstone Air, Western Ballad

2.10 pm Chicago, Public Hero

2.45 pm Quasar, My Sam

3.20 pm Free Dawn, All over Again

3.55 pm Tainted Love, Unforgettable

4.30 pm Century Fox, Bullet

5.05pm Raju, Shaman

1:00 Race 1 The Golden Fleece Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over winners once and maidens rated 10and below at closing.

Unrated maidens will be handicapped level with thetop weight.

First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 6- 3) Supreme Rock P. Mungai 57.0 3

2 ( 9- 3- 6) Lake Galilee (SAF) D. Tanui 56.0 1

3 ( 4- 4- 2) Rainbow Moon J. Kultiang 55.0 H 5

4 ( 4- 7- 4) Flamboyant P. Kiarie 53.0 H 2

5 ( 7- 6-w) Heavenly Gift (SSL) H. Muya 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: SUPREME ROCK (5/4) RAINBOW MOON

(2/1) LAKE GALILEE (SAF) (5/1) HEAVENLY GIFT (SSL)

(7/1) FLAMBOYANT (10/1)

1:35 Race 2 The Kenya Gold Cup - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 3200m. A terms race for four year olds and over.

Four year olds to carry 57kg and five year olds & over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.

1 ( 1- 1- 2) King of Oxted P. Kiarie 58.0 1

2 ( 4- 2- 2) Pharoah's Advocate R. Kibet 58.0 2

(SAF)

3 ( 1- 3- 1) Silverstone Air (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 4

4 ( 2- 1- 1) Fast Five (SAF) Le. Sercombe 56.5 3

5 ( 2- 1- 3) Western Ballad (SAF) D. Tanui 56.5 5

FORM GUIDE: SILVERSTONE AIR (SAF) (5/4) WESTERN

BALLAD (SAF) (6/4) FAST FIVE (SAF) (7/4) PHAROAH'S

ADVOCATE (SAF) (4/1) KING OF OXTED (7/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Graham Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 34 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 3- 5) Harbour Bay (SAF) J. Kultiang 62.0 6

2 ( 5- 6- 4) Public Hero (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 61.0 1

3 ( 2- 2- 1) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

4 ( 4- 2- 7) Inca Ruler (SAF) C. Kimani (2.0) 51.0 5

5 ( 5- 3- 3) Lady Eccles P. Mungai 51.0 H 4

6 ( 6- 2- 2) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) P. Kiarie 51.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: CHICAGO (SAF) (1/1) PUBLIC HERO (SAF)

(2/1) ROMEO FOXTROT (SAF) (5/2) HARBOUR BAY (SAF)

(4/1) INCA RULER (SAF) (9/2) LADY ECCLES (7/1)

2:45 Race 4 The Clarion Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight.First time starters

1 ( 2- 1- 2) Grace O'Malley P. Kiarie 57.0 2

2 ( 4- 1-w) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 57.0 3

3 ( 4- 4- 5) My Sam Le. Sercombe 56.0 1

4 ( 3- 3- 4) Quasar (SAF) R. Kibet 54.0 H 7

5 ( 4-w- 2) Algy (SAF) J. Muhindi 53.0 4

6 ( 2- 3- 1) Buxton J. Kultiang 53.0 6

7 ( 1- 4- 4) Jordan River (SAF) H. Muya 53.0 5

FORM GUIDE: MACUSHLA (ZIM) (2/1) QUASAR (SAF) (5/2)

GRACE O'MALLEY (3/1) ALGY (SAF) (7/2) MY SAM (7/2)

BUXTON (4/1) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (5/1)

3:20 Race 5 The Kenya Fillies Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year old fillies only.

To carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 2- 1- 2) All Over Again (SAF) R. Kibet 57.0 2

2 ( 6- 2- 1) Free Dawn (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 1

3 ( 3- 1- 4) Kenyan Queen (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 3

4 ( 5- 8- 2) Pippa P. Mungai 57.0 H 5

5 ( 2- 1) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 4

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1) KENYAN

QUEEN (SAF) (6/4) FREE DAWN (SAF) (7/4) SALT LAKE

(SAF) (2/1) PIPPA (10/1)

3:55 Race 6 The Riverton Heights Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.First time starters

1 ( 1- 6- 4) Frankie R. Kibet 57.0 9

2 (w- 8- 4) Wind Rose (SAF) J. Kultiang 57.0 6

3 ( 4- 1- 2) Unforgettable (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 56.0 H 4

4 ( 5- 2- 3) Moonlight Shadow Le. Sercombe 55.0 3

(SAF)

5 ( 5- 5- 5) Coralline P. Kiarie 54.0 H 10

6 ( 5- 3- 3) Karowe W. Matee 54.0 7

7 ( 1- 2- 4) Tainted Love (SAF) D. Tanui 54.0 8

8 ( 2- 1- 7) Class Action J. Muhindi 53.0 5

9 ( 2- 1- 5) West Lothian M. Fundi (5.0) 53.0 1

10 ( 3- 4- 6) Cashing In P. Mungai 51.0 2

FORM GUIDE: UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (5/4) CLASS

ACTION (2/1) FRANKIE (5/2) MOONLIGHT SHADOW (SAF)

(3/1) TAINTED LOVE (SAF) (7/2) CORALLINE (4/1)

CASHING IN (5/1) WEST LOTHIAN (7/1) KAROWE (8/1)

WIND ROSE (SAF) (10/1)

4:30 Race 7 The Malachite Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 (w- 5- 7) Compadre R. Kibet 62.0 H 9

2 ( 3- 5- 8) Bold Edge (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 7

3 ( 1- 3- 5) Bullet P. Kinuthia (5.0) 59.0 6

4 ( 10- 3- 3) Century Fox Le. Sercombe 59.0 8

5 ( 3- 6- 7) Crixus P. Mungai 58.0 2

6 ( 5- 4- 1) Top Notch J. Kultiang 58.0 3

7 ( 5- 9- 8) Impala D. Tanui 56.0 1

8 ( 3- 4- 10) Peligroso D. Miri 50.0 5

9 ( 2- 8- 7) Risque P. Kiarie 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (1/1) BULLET (6/4) BOLD

EDGE (SAF) (7/4) COMPADRE (2/1) CRIXUS (7/2) RISQUE

(4/1) TOP NOTCH (7/1) PELIGROSO (10/1) IMPALA (20/1)

5:05 Race 8 The Frolic Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 6- 5) Notorious (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 61.0 2

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Raju Le. Sercombe 55.0 4

3 ( 3- 2- 1) Shaman (SAF) R. Kibet 55.0 H 5

4 ( 4- 2- 2) Anjoli (SAF) J. Muhindi 54.0 H 3

5 ( 4- 4- 2) Grace Kelly (SAF) P. Kiarie 50.0 6

6 ( 3- 7- 1) Winter Comet (ZIM) D. Tanui 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: NOTORIOUS (SAF) (5/4) RAJU (6/4) GRACE

KELLY (SAF) (7/4) ANJOLI (SAF) (7/2) SHAMAN (SAF) (9/2)