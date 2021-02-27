Fillies Guineas scanty but pumped with class

Jockey Lesley Sercombe, Fast Five

Jockey Lesley Sercombe (left) steers Fast Five past King of Oxted ridden by Peter Kinuthia during Uhuru Cup race at Ngong race course on December 13, 2020. Fast five won the race.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Whoever prevails in the Fillies Guineas, will at least not encounter traffic problems. Quite few runners, although testing to denote a clear winner from All Over Again, Free Dawn, Pippa, Kenyan Queen or Salt Lake.

