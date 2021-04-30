Fifteen declarations for Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas
St Mark's Basilica had aspired for many months to have a good shot at this race, but Aiden O'Brien still has Battleground 7-1, Van Gogh 6-1, and, Wembley 4-1. Thunder Moon, Master of the Seas, One Ruler, and, Naval Crown, are all hoping to topple the greatest trainer.
Other attractive events are the Betfair Suffolk Stakes, Jockey Club Stakes, and, Newmarket Stakes. This will be likely televised on 228/9 Satellite, all afternoon.
Albadri Hollie Doyle
Battleground Frankie Dettori
Chindit Pat Dobbs
Devilwala Rossa Ryan
Legion Of Honour David Egan
Lucky Vega Shane Foley
Master Of The Seas William Buick
Mutasaabeq Jim Crowley
Mystery Smiles Silvestre de Sousa
Naval Crown Adam Kirby
One Ruler James Doyle
Poetic Flare Kevin Manning
Thunder Moon Declan McDonogh
Van Gogh Seamie Heffernan
Wembley Ryan Moore
***
Newmarket's Rowley Mile will be back in ship-spare condtion for twelve shockingly brilliant fillies on Sunday - probably with Camelot's daughter, Santa Barbara 5-4, being a lone ranger after the withdrawal of Pretty Gorgeous, due to health issues. Aiden O'Brien also has Mother Earth to help him reach a possible seventh Guineas.
Another worthy of note, is Alcohol Free, but Sacred and Saffron Beach have a score to settle after their Nell Gwyn Stakes confrontation. Fev Rover and Statement are ones to consider, but Santa Barbara's noticeably high-head stance is still favored if she can handle the famous Dip.
Alcohol Free Oisin Murphy
Fev Rover Paul Hanagan
Lullaby Moon Rossa Ryan
Mother Earth Frankie Dettori
Sacred Tom Marquand
Saffron Beach Adam Kirby
Santa Barbara Ryan Moore
Seattle Rock PJ McDonald
Star of Emaraaty Robert Havlin
Statement William Buick
Thunder Beauty Billy Lee
Vadream Jamie Spencer