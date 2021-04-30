Fifteen declarations for Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas

St Mark's Basilica had aspired for many months to have a good shot at this race, but Aiden O'Brien still has Battleground 7-1, Van Gogh 6-1, and, Wembley 4-1. Thunder Moon, Master of the Seas, One Ruler, and, Naval Crown, are all hoping to topple the greatest trainer.

Other attractive events are the Betfair Suffolk Stakes, Jockey Club Stakes, and, Newmarket Stakes. This will be likely televised on 228/9 Satellite, all afternoon.

Albadri Hollie Doyle

Battleground Frankie Dettori

Chindit Pat Dobbs

Devilwala Rossa Ryan

Legion Of Honour David Egan

Lucky Vega Shane Foley

Master Of The Seas William Buick

Mutasaabeq Jim Crowley

Mystery Smiles Silvestre de Sousa

Naval Crown Adam Kirby

One Ruler James Doyle

Poetic Flare Kevin Manning

Thunder Moon Declan McDonogh

Van Gogh Seamie Heffernan

Wembley Ryan Moore

***

Newmarket's Rowley Mile will be back in ship-spare condtion for twelve shockingly brilliant fillies on Sunday - probably with Camelot's daughter, Santa Barbara 5-4, being a lone ranger after the withdrawal of Pretty Gorgeous, due to health issues. Aiden O'Brien also has Mother Earth to help him reach a possible seventh Guineas.

Another worthy of note, is Alcohol Free, but Sacred and Saffron Beach have a score to settle after their Nell Gwyn Stakes confrontation. Fev Rover and Statement are ones to consider, but Santa Barbara's noticeably high-head stance is still favored if she can handle the famous Dip.

Alcohol Free Oisin Murphy

Fev Rover Paul Hanagan

Lullaby Moon Rossa Ryan

Mother Earth Frankie Dettori

Sacred Tom Marquand

Saffron Beach Adam Kirby

Santa Barbara Ryan Moore

Seattle Rock PJ McDonald

Star of Emaraaty Robert Havlin

Statement William Buick

Thunder Beauty Billy Lee